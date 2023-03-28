Submit Release
FRAUD ALERT- SSBCI Application for Credit Payday Loans

The State of Georgia administers the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), a program of the U.S. Department of Treasury designed to strengthen state lending programs that support small businesses and manufacturers. A recent news article detailing the launch of a new service to help people with bad credit obtain payday loans is false and fraudulent. Individuals are urged to protect themselves by not providing any personal information online. The SSBCI program works directly with approved lenders and is not a consumer lender. For accurate information regarding the SSBCI program, please visit www.dca.ga.gov or https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy1144.

