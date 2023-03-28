ellee ven releases full length Spanish language single, “No Merece La Pena”

ellee ven and her band, The Groovalution, release a new version of her song “No Merece La Pena”, which was previously featured on her 2004 album 11 x ellee ven.

The lyrics come directly out of my mother’s mouth; She would say things like ‘Si he make you laugh, he make you cry’. Her favorite was ‘No merece la pena’, which means ‘It’s not worth the pain.’” — ellee ven

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The track was re-recorded at Larrabee Studios in Los Angeles earlier this year, this time along with producer Terry Santiel, whose history in the music industry has laid the foundation for decades of internationally revered pop artists, including work with Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Justin Timberlake and many more. Together they have created a universal soundscape they call Groovetonics, which brings this song into a whole new light.

The inspiration for the lyrics of this track are credited to ellee ven’s own mother, who frequently delivered tough love and advice to her daughter. “Born in Seville, Spain and living through the inquisition made her a strong person with a colorful personality,” reports ellee. She was also a model and excellent castanets player, who was very matter of fact about the issues of the heart.



“The lyrics come directly out of my mother’s mouth,” says ellee ven. “She would say things like ‘Si he make you laugh, he make you cry’. Her favorite was ‘No merece la pena’, which means ‘It’s not worth the pain.’ She was not an optimist about love, and that stance also inspired the album cover for this release: All black, because with her, there was no gray area.”

This comes ahead of ellee ven’s next song release, which touts taking personal accountability to be optimistic about better days ahead. The song is aptly called “Better Days”. Through her independent efforts over the last two years, ellee ven’s music has earned over 11.5 million listens in 100 countries. As a means of artistic independence, ellee ven proudly owns the rights to her catalog.

ellee ven’s work is proof that a vested interest in self-expression and creativity can power an artistic vision. ellee ven has also created The Virtual Quilt; a free art installation that encourages citizens of the world to experience and digitally share art with the world. She has also spearheaded a tool for identifying and harnessing the power of creativity through a Creativity Personality Quiz, which manifests itself in a series of ongoing e-newsletters aimed to inspire creatives in their own journey.

You can find “No Merece La Pena” and all ellee ven’s music wherever music lovers like to listen, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music. The Groovalution’s administrative offices are located in downtown Los Angeles, California. For catalog or further media inquiries, please contact press@thegroovalution.com.