SM ENERGY DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

DENVER, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company SM today announces that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on May 5, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 21, 2023. The Company currently has approximately 120.5 million shares of common stock outstanding, which reflects a reduction of approximately 1.4 million shares from the previously reported quarter that were repurchased by the Company during the first quarter of 2023.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACTS

Jennifer Martin Samuels, jsamuels@sm-energy.com, 303-864-2507

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sm-energy-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301783533.html

SOURCE SM Energy Company

