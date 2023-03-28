Striders Corp. and R3i Ventures announce Co-Investment Alliance aimed at accelerating the growth of startups aligning with the United Nations SDGs
The partnership with R3i Ventures provides the pathway to driving significant growth and impact in the smart city and healthcare-tech industries in the Asia Pacific region.”
— Ryotaro Hayakawa, CEO
DELAWARE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tokyo, Japan-based Striders Corporation, a publicly listed investment company, and R3i Ventures, a global venture fund and innovation advisory ecosystem builder, are thrilled to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a 3-year co-investment partnership. This partnership will focus on co-investment via R3i Capital LP, joint marketing, and accelerator programs aimed at advancing emerging technologies that are aligned with achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Striders Corporation worked closely with R3i Ventures organizing the “She Loves Tech" pitch competition in Japan, which aimed to promote female entrepreneurship in the region, serving as the Community Partner for the event and helping to drive its success. Through these collaborative efforts, Striders Corporation and R3i Ventures, have demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting the growth and success of innovative startups and promoting entrepreneurship, economic development, and driving diversity globally.
The Co-Investment Accelerator Alliance seeks to provide in-market commercialization, capitalization, and clinical / R&D incubation via accelerator programs in the SEA region and Japan. These accelerators deliver a robust engine of global sourcing, selection and due diligence for the respective funds' investment selection coupled with accelerator programs to advance the global expansion and growth of target portfolio companies. The target for the Co-Investment Alliance is the market segment represented by all companies operating in Deep Tech and Med Tech ("Target Market").
Specifically, the program will target six of the UN Sustainable Development Goals:
❖ GOAL 3: Good Health and Wellbeing: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages;
❖ GOAL 5: Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls;
❖ GOAL 6: Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all;
❖ GOAL 7: Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all;
❖ GOAL 11: Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable;
❖ GOAL 13. Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.
"The R3i team have decades of experience in economic development and cross-border entrepreneurship and investments, most recently working in partnership with the Australian, Canadian, South Korean, Arizona, and Singapore Governments' accelerator ecosystems. This collaboration with Striders Corporation also aligns with R3i Capital investment thesis, and the R3i Group global DEI, economic development and Startup Innovation ecosystem development agenda," said R3i Capital General Partner, Leesa Soulodre. "Moreover, we share strong synergies in relation to our respective business strategies, brand alignment, and impact objectives, enabling the safe cross-border deployment and scale and valuation mark-up of SDG-related startup companies abroad.” She added, "We are confident that this partnership will help accelerate the growth of our startups in the Asia Pacific region and beyond."
Establishing a Co-Investment Alliance aimed at accelerating the growth of the smart city and healthcare tech companies in the Asia Pacific region is the next right step. Through this partnership, we aim to provide market readiness support and accelerator programs that will enable selected startups to reach their full potential.
R3i Ventures, through its fund R3i Capital LP, offers a unique Co-investment program that includes four key features. Firstly, they leverage geographic arbitrage to take startups from small markets into larger markets, resulting in markups of up to 70%. Secondly, they use an empirically validated data-driven selection process to identify and build teams capable of building and exiting a company valued from $6M-1.2B. Thirdly, they provide exclusive access to deal flow through international strategic partnerships with academic institutions, Nvidia, UNIDO PFAN, and more. Fourthly, they have developed R3i Women, a platform committed to closing the funding gap for women entrepreneurs, that includes a long-term license to She Loves Tech. Lastly, they employ a proprietary due diligence process that considers sustainable development goals, ensuring responsible investment that tracks non-dilutive funding pathways.
“The partnership with R3i Ventures provides the pathway to driving significant growth and impact in the smart city and healthcare-tech industries in the Asia Pacific region. Striders’ deep understanding of the Asian market, our mutual commitment to responsible investment, sustainability and social responsibility, and our collective extensive networks of relationships make us natural partners to advance investment in SDGs in Asia. Striders Corporation and R3i are looking for like-minded partners (both individuals and corporates) to join our Co-investment Alliance and the accelerator program" said Striders Chief Executive Officer Ryotaro Hayakawa.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.