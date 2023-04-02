Central Collegiate Women's Hockey Association names Steven John "SJ" Scansaroli, Commissioner

Business executive brings broad ice hockey background to grow women’s collegiate ice hockey and the CCWHA
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After an extensive search to help the Central Collegiate Women’s Hockey Association (CCWHA) reach new levels with continued success into the future, the league has named Steven John “SJ” Scansaroli as their next Commissioner as voted by the Board of Directors and Team Coaches.
“I am truly honored and humbled to be named the next Commissioner of the CCWHA”, Scansaroli said. “I would like to thank the search committee, the previous Commissioner Sue McDowell, and all others involved in the process. We are at a precipice where women’s hockey is gaining momentum and I am confident my team and I can serve the higher educational institutions, coaches, students, families, and fans at the highest level.”
“With Mr. Scansaroli CCWHA has found a successful business-focused executive who brings a big picture view with setting strategy, vision, and executing. This will be instrumental to the future of CCWHA” commented Sue McDowell, retiring Commissioner. “I am confident he will do a great job given his passion for hockey and equality in women’s sports.”
When approached and asked what Scansaroli had planned for CCWHA he replied, “It’s all about the student-athletes and their schools. My role is to listen, form a plan, and execute so that all can be successful and have an equal chance at a playoff spot in the National Tournament. My team and I are highly customer focused, -on our Coaches and University Administrators- and are here to support them while we grow women’s hockey for all to enjoy as these wonderful student-athletes mature. Furthermore, we are looking to expand the league and encourage interested schools to contact us”.
Scansaroli’s hockey career began at age three when living in Wisconsin and skating around a cattle farm. Through junior hockey, college, and post-graduate schooling, Scansaroli played on various teams including the St Joseph’s Falcons (Metuchen, NJ) first-ever State Championship team and with several NHL as a Semi-Pro. As a late teenager he donated his time to various ice hockey summer camps and girls seasonal teams. In the 2020s Mr. Scansaroli began concentrating on female ice hockey through his three daughters on-ice efforts. He is often seen in goal during their practice and coaching on the bench for the New Jersey Rockets (Bridgewater, NJ) girls teams; progressing his passion for women in hockey. Lastly, in 2022, Mr. Scansaroli founded a non-profit named Hockey Scholars which offers female ice hockey players grades 6 through college, the opportunity to earn a Varsity letter and additional items of recognition for their efforts and commitment to playing the sport to assist with college or the athlete’s professional dreams.
Outside of his rabid passion for hockey, Mr. Scansaroli is CEO of Vetrinox Capital, a private equity company. He sits on the JMS Foundation Board of Directors and lectures at various Colleges on finance and strategy topics. Mr. Scansaroli holds an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University, graduating as Valedictorian with an MS from the University of Scranton, and a BA from Drew University with the award of Rodes Memorial Scholar. He lives in New Jersey with his wife and three daughters.
About the Central Collegiate Women's Hockey Association
The Central Collegiate Women's Hockey Association (CCWHA) is marking its 27th season of competition and is the largest Women's College League in North America; also CCWHA is an affiliate of ACHA.. The league comprises Division I and Division II. Adrian University (Bulldogs), Aquinas (Saints), Bowling Green State (Falcons), Central Michigan (Chippewas), Concordia (Cardinals), Davenport (Panthers), Grand Valley State (Lakers), Lake Superior State University (Lady Lakers), Loyola University - Chicago (Ramblers), Miami (Redhawks), Michigan - Ann Arbor (Wolverines), Michigan - Dearborn (Wolverine), Michigan State (Spartans), Northern Michigan (Wildcats), Notre Dame (Fighting Irish), Penn State (Nittany Lions), and Sault College (Cougars). For more information, visit: http://www.d1.ccwha.net/ & http://www.d2.ccwha.net
