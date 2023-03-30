KDDI Appoints New President & CEO of KDDI America and TELEHOUSE America

KDDI (Japan) nominates Satoshi Oishi to lead two of their American subsidiaries focused on IoT, SMS, Digital Transformation (DX), ICT and Data Center Services.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 25 years of experience in the telecommunications, data center, and the IT service sector Satoshi Oishi will join the leadership teams of KDDI America and TELEHOUSE America as both President and CEO of each company effective April 1, 2023.
Mr. Oishi was appointed to his new roles by KDDI Corporation, the Japanese telecommunications provider and parent company of both subsidiaries. His extensive business management experience in the telecommunications industry will be instrumental in leading and expanding upon the recent successes of KDDI America and TELEHOUSE America.
Oishi succeeds Masatoshi Nobuhara, who will return to Japan at the end of his five-year term to take up his new duties as Executive Vice President of KDDI Evolva, Inc., in addition to serving as Deputy Head of KDDI Group Strategy Division for KDDI Corporation. Mr. Nobuhara’s leadership was instrumental in navigating the complexities of the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuring that critical services, including three TELEHOUSE data centers, went uninterrupted for customers of KDDI America and TELEHOUSE America. During his tenure, he also oversaw the development and recent expansion of KDDI America’s IoT, Connected Cars, and Digital Innovation divisions.
“Satoshi Oishi is a dynamic, values-driven business leader who has an excellent track record with strategy and policy elaboration. He has exceptional strategic capabilities, proven operational effectiveness, and strong experience in sales management,” mentioned Masatoshi Nobuhara, “He is well suited for tasks ahead of him.”
Oishi originally joined DDI Corporation (now KDDI Japan) shortly after obtaining his Bachelor’s degree in Management and Administration from Nihon University’s College of Law in Tokyo, Japan in 1996. Since then, he has held multiple roles within the KDDI group of companies. He has more than a decade of international business experience, having held multiple senior management roles in Germany, Singapore, and Vietnam between 2002 and 2019. Oishi has recently been serving as Deputy General Manager of the Business Design Division since April 2022. In this role, he developed and implemented the market strategy dealing with the wide array of products and services offered by KDDI’s domestic and international subsidiaries.
“This appointment as President and CEO of both KDDI America and TELEHOUSE America is a welcomed opportunity to build upon over 30 years of past successes, and it sees me join our American team at a very exciting time with new products being developed and readied for launch. I am wholly committed to continue building our customer and partner base by working with them to deliver dynamic, innovative, and sustainable solutions in each of our sectors – colocation, connectivity, cloud, and communications,” said Satoshi Oishi.
About KDDI America
KDDI America, Inc. was established in 1989 and is the American subsidiary of KDDI Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 company and one of Asia’s largest telecommunications providers.
Today, KDDI America has evolved into one of the region’s most dependable ICT, Wholesale SMS, Digital Transformation, IoT, and Connected Cars solutions providers. KDDI America offer customers cutting-edge solutions that include end-to-end Zero Trust Cloud Security, multiple Cloud SaaS Applications, RPA, IoT Services for factories and vehicles, SD-WAN solutions, Managed Services, and much more.
Learn more at us.kddi.com
About TELEHOUSE America
TELEHOUSE, a subsidiary of KDDI, is a leading global data center service provider, bringing together more than 3,000 business partners including carriers, mobile and content providers, enterprises, and financial services companies at over 45 data centers worldwide.
Established in 1989, TELEHOUSE America provides reliable, secure, and flexible colocation with locations in New York and Los Angeles, enabling organizations to accelerate their speed to market and create business opportunities through fast, efficient, and secure interconnections including the New York International Internet Exchange (NYIIX).
Please visit telehouse.com for more information.
About KDDI Corporation
KDDI is a telecommunication service provider in Japan, offering both mobile and fixed-line communications. With its well-established base of over 58 million customers, and through mobile services and shops offering its “au” brand, KDDI is expanding its services into the “Life Design” business, which includes e-commerce, fintech, nationwide electric power utility services, entertainment and education. With a 60-year history, KDDI is now focusing on creating smart infrastructure through IoT technologies and open innovation with partners and start-up companies in diverse industries. KDDI is accelerating the global growth of its telecommunications consumer business, with operations in Myanmar and Mongolia, and in the global ICT business with the “TELEHOUSE” brand.
