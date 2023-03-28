MN nonprofit Children's Surgery Intl creates first Pediatric ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery Fellowship in Ethiopia

Siva Chinnadurai, MD, MPH, Chair of CSI Board of Directors (left), & Dr. Yeshigeta Gelaw, MD, M. Med, FCOphth (ECSA), Chief Executive Director of Bahir Dar University College of Health Science, (right) sign a Memorandum of Understanding in Ethiopia on March 18, 2023.
Pediatric Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery Fellowship in Ethiopia will improve access to life-changing care.
NEW BRIGHTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Children's Surgery International (CSI) and Bahir Dar University (BDU) have launched the first Pediatric Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery Fellowship in Ethiopia. This fellowship is the result of eight years of partnership and a year of program development. Together, future generations of pediatric otolaryngology and facial plastic surgeons across Ethiopia will be trained. The establishment of this accredited program advances CSl's mission of reducing healthcare disparities by increasing the number of sub-specialized surgeons in these fields. Our joint focus on advanced teaching, clinical and technical skill transfer, and research collaboration will change lives and strengthen communities.
"Currently, there is only one pediatric otolaryngologist in all of Ethiopia, a nation with roughly 48 million children under the age of 18. With the creation of this fellowship, CSI and BDU will share the honor and responsibility of training the first of many generations of Ethiopian subspecialist surgeons to focus on life-threatening and disfiguring head and neck conditions. We look forward to this journey beyond self-sufficiency and the great hope it will bring to the children of Ethiopia's future," said Dr. Siva Chinnadurai, board chair of CSI and pediatric otolaryngologist at Children's Minnesota and University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.
CSI is a Minnesota-based 501(c)(3) humanitarian organization that provides free pediatric medical and surgical services, along with professional education and training, to communities around the world where resources may be limited. Our focus on education, training and supply support provides for exponential growth and fewer barriers so that children in these communities can access timely, safe and skilled surgical care.
