Airdev.co Reaches Milestone with 100 Developers to Become the World’s Biggest No-Code Development Agency

Using No-Code Technology, Applications Go From Concept to Launch in a Fraction of the Time and Cost of Full Coding
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- No-code development agency Airdev.co, has announced that it has reached a milestone of 100 Bubble developers, making it the biggest Bubble app builder in the world. Founded in 2015, the company has completed over 1,000 custom software projects for a wide range of clients. In addition to helping hundreds of startups and small companies launch and scale their businesses, Airdev has developed Bubble-based software applications for numerous large corporations including AT&T, CVS, Microsoft and HP.
No-code development is a rapidly growing industry, with companies like Airdev leading the way. Thanks to cutting-edge platforms such as Bubble, users can build complex applications without writing a single line of code. This approach to software development has become increasingly popular in recent years, as it allows companies to build products quickly and efficiently. No-code development can be completed up to 10x faster than traditional coding which enables companies to go from conception to launch faster than ever before, at a fraction of the cost.
In part, Airdev has been able to attract and nurture its team by offering a free bootcamp for anyone interested in learning how to build software and apps with no coding. The online course is designed to teach developers how to build applications using Bubble.io. By offering this free training, Airdev has been able to recruit the top 3% of skilled developers who are able to deliver high-quality applications to clients. And in contrast to the challenging nature of learning traditional development languages, the no-code paradigm allows workers with other skillsets to add “developer” to their resume, increase their employment value and expand their career.
“We're thrilled to have reached this milestone of 100 developers," said Vladimir Leytus, Founder and Co-CEO of Airdev. "Our team of Bubble developers is now the largest in the world, and we're excited to continue to grow, innovate and maintain our leadership in the no-code space.”
Airdev's growth has been driven by its ability to provide clients with high-quality applications that meet their specific needs. Airdev has also earned a reputation for delivering projects on time and within budget - almost a rarity in software development.
About Airdev.co
Airdev.co is the world’s largest Bubble development agency providing custom software solutions to businesses of all sizes. With its global team of talented developers, the company has helped numerous organizations streamline their processes, increase productivity and successfully launch new applications. Airdev.co's expertise in Bubble has made it a go-to destination for businesses seeking custom software solutions.
