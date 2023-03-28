Anti-Bullying Expert, Lifestyle, Martial Arts Trainer, Tim Flynn, Hosts Free Seminars Nationwide: Karate Chop Bullying

Anti-Bullying Expert, Tim Flynn's, free seminars teach kids confidence & compassion; increases self-esteem, self-awareness & self-discipline to stop bullying
We need to teach kids how to deal with ups & downs with compassion. Everything is a learning experience. It’s our job to encourage kids & to point them in the right direction to move forward in life.”
— Tim Flynn
EAGLE ROCK, MINNESOTA , UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tim Flynn is a speaker and owner of Kato Karate, a Martial Arts training center that is skilled in child development. His studio is a licensed SKILLZ child development center where Martial Arts is used as a tool to help children ages 5 and up to grow physically, intellectually, emotionally and socially. Tim teaches kids self-discipline, self-esteem, life skills, anti-bullying and more. He is traveling the country to spread his message of anti-bullying and self-confidence to advocate for all to Karate Chop Bullying.
Tim’s methods and his degrees mirror those of Mr. Miyagi in Karate Kid/Cobra Kai. Tim was bullied throughout school. He eventually persevered and vowed to help others at the hands of bullies. Tim’s Karate methods focus on the student and not the art. He encompasses the entire child; mind, body, spirit. Tim’s mission is to teach Curated Life Skills disguised as Martial Arts, and to use his school experience growing up and having to navigate being bullied. Tim shares his experience and relates to other children experiencing the same situations as he did.
Tim is a 6th Degree Black Belt and State AAU Tae Kwon Do Gold Medalist in Sparring. He earned 6th Degree Black Belt in 2021. He is trained in Child Development & has his Certification through SKILLZ Worldwide. Tim opened Kato Karate www.katokaratemn.com and quickly became the highest rated karate school for kids in Mankato MN. Tim is married with 4 children and one child on the way.
Tim is recognized by The Martial Arts History Museum in Burbank, CA, as one of the Top Advocates in the country to speak against Bullying. Last Year, Tim partnered with celebrities such as actor, Michael D. Cohen of Nickelodeon, Danger Force, Actor and Martial Arts Star; Don The Dragon Wilson; Tae Bo Founder and Martial Arts Superstar & Actor Billy Blanks; Actor Cynthia Rothrock, and Celebrity Fitness Trainer, Eric The Trainer, to speak up against Bullying.
In the Karate Chop Bullying events. attendees will learn and discuss what it means to be bullied and how to identify bullying. There will be confidence building drills and basic defense moves demonstrations. The emphasis is placed on self-worth, self-esteem and self-confidence.
Seminars are a partnership with The Martial Arts History Museum and Kato Karate.
Please email Leslie@411videoinfo.com for information on time and place for anti-bullying seminars in your area.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.