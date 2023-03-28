Submit Release
Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Gov. Green lowers flags to honor Nashville victims

HONOLULU, HI  ̶  At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Josh Green, M.D. has ordered the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi, from the time of this order on Tuesday, March 28 through sunset on March 31, 2023.

“We lower our flags as a sign of respect and love for the innocent victims of the school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee,” said Gov. Green. “In doing so, we unite with President Biden and others across our nation in mourning the deeply felt losses.”

# # #

 

Media Contacts:   

Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Cell: (808) 798-6081
Email: [email protected] 

  

Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: (808) 265-0083
Email: [email protected]    

