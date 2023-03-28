Equator Announces Release Of Its Laundry Category In Canada

Laundry Category - Equator

Combos, Washers, Dryers, and Stackable Sets can now be purchased throughout the country

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After years of development and planning, Equator Advanced Appliances has now made appliances from all four of its laundry categories — Combos, Washers, Dryers, and Stackable Sets — available to consumers across Canada. This expanded availability will now bring some of the company’s top selling washers and dryers to retailers throughout the country.

“We’ve spent countless hours working to bring our top-selling laundry appliances and combos to our Canadian market,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “As of today, we can officially announce that our full laundry category — including the Combos, Washers, Dryers, and Stackable Sets — are available for purchase in provinces across Canada.”

Among some of the biggest highlights that are part of this launch are the brand new appliances that were recently released in the United States market. Within the Stackable Set category, the Equator Laundry Centre 1.9 Cu.ft Washer 110 V + 3.9 Cu.ft Dryer 220 V is a must-have. Leading the way with innovative features and a compact design (33.5 x 23.5 x 24.8 HxWxD in inches), this model is a top-choice. Product highlights that are part of the washer include four memory programs, a color coded LED display, adjustable legs, Winterize setting, an anti-bacterial drum baffle, and 11 wash cycles. The dryer also boasts a number of handy features, including Sensor Dry capabilities, eight dry cycles (featuring Delicate, Normal, Shoes, Allergen, and Sanitize), included exhaust elbow and hose, a reversible door, a clean lint filter reminder function, and a Refresh setting.

Another ultra popular appliance category is Equator’s Combos. Offering both a washer and dryer in one appliance, these models are the ultimate cleaning solution for the smallest spaces. The Version 3 All-In-One Washer Dryer is easily one of the company’s most popular combos. Available in an impressive eight colors, this two-in-one appliance features three dry programs, Quiet Cycle, an End-of-Cycle Chime, self-cleaning capabilities, Sanitize Cycle, and more.

Exploring Equator’s separate washer and dryer appliances, some of the best models include the Equator 3.5 Cu.ft White Compact Short Dryer (which can be freestanding or built-in), the brand new Equator 4 Cu.ft. 220V Electric Stackable Vented Sensor Dryer Reversible Door, and the soon-to-launch Equator 1.6 Cu.ft./15 Lbs White 110V Front Load Washer 15 Programs + Pet Cycle.

All four of Equator’s laundry categories are now available through the company’s website, as well as through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair among other top retailers nationwide.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.