Saskatchewan Distance Learning Corporation Begins Hiring

CANADA, March 28 - Released on March 28, 2023

Up to 90 New Teaching Positions Throughout the Province

The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to announce that the new provincial online school, the Saskatchewan Distance Learning Corporation (Sask DLC), has commenced its recruitment drive and is seeking to fill up to 90 teaching positions.

The Sask DLC will employ around 150 educators with approximately 60 teachers to be transferred from the Sun West School Division and the remainder to be hired directly. Staffing opportunities will be available for work at the main office in Kenaston as well as at the other nine regional campuses in the communities of Estevan, La Ronge, Moose Jaw, Neilburg, Nipawin, Prince Albert, Saskatoon, Swift Current and Yorkton. There are also a number of non-teaching roles vacant, such as for human resources and corporate services support.

"The number of staff available to students through Sask DLC will ensure that students have access to high-quality education," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. "The opportunity to have staff connected to students across the province will ensure students are supported at the local level."

Each regional campus will have a principal, teachers, and a number of support positions. Students attending the new online school will continue to have access to their local school division for driver's licence training, graduation ceremonies and extracurricular activities as well as access to in-person supports such as educational assistants, speech-language pathologists and/or counsellors.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) confirming that teachers employed by the Sask DLC will be STF members, providing all teachers access to a pension, supports and benefits.

Student registration for the 2023-24 school year is expected to open in April.

Job postings for the Sask DLC can be found on www.saskdlc.ca.

