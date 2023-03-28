Smart Labels Market Report 2028: A Comprehensive Assessment of Growth Drivers, Challenges, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Competitive Landscape | Xcellent Insights

There were 2,522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,223 in the last 365 days.
Pune, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcellent Insights announces the release of the recent report "Smart Labels Market Report 2028: A Comprehensive Assessment of Growth Drivers, Challenges, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Competitive Landscape". The global smart labels market size was USD 477.55 million in 2021 and is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period. Key factors such as rapidly expanding global population and urbanization, rising demand for smart labels across various industries such as food and beverage, automotive, security, FMCG, and manufacturing, and rising popularity of IoT are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.
A smart label also called smart tag is a flat configured transponder that uses technology to add functionality and data beyond a conventional barcode and includes data-embedded barcodes, QR codes, Near Field Communication (NFC), and RFID. Chip labels, printable labels, and electronic labels are some of the widely used smart labels across various industries such as automotive, healthcare & pharmaceutical, logistic, retail, and manufacturing. Some of the key features of smart labels include real-time location tracing, simultaneous identification, detailed information, and re-programmability. These labels transform a physical label into a digital platform, provide transparent insights into sourcing and enable end-to-end traceability, and offer necessary, digital product information to consumers.
Factors such as mandatory rules to disclose product information, high usage of smart labels to reduce food wastage and enhance food safety, and increasing investments in advanced labeling technologies such as RFID tracking, real-time analysis, and NFC tags are expected to boost global market growth going ahead.
However, factors such as poor mechanical susceptibility, high cost of devices in smart label printing, low awareness about smart labeling, and lack of suitable infrastructure are expected to hamper overall market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.
The global smart labels market has been segmented based on type, application, and region:
Smart Labels Market Segment by Type:
RFID Labels Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:
The RFID labels segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as rapid adoption of RFID labels across various sectors for enhancing operational efficiency, identifying, tracking, and communicating with items and people, and rising investments in developing more advanced RFID labels are expected to drive segment revenue growth during the forecast period.
Smart Labels Market Segment by Application:
Retail Segment to Account for a Significantly Larger Revenue Share:
The retail segment is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share between 2022 and 2028. This can be attributed to rapidly expanding retail sector, growing inclination towards e-commerce and m-commerce, and high usage of smart labels to access detailed product information such as brand information, certifications, usage and handling instructions, and expiry date.
Smart Labels Market Segment by Region:
North America to Lead In Terms of Revenue Share:
North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period owing to rapid advancements in labeling technology, high adoption of smart labels across various sectors including automotive, healthcare, pharmaceutical, logistic, retail, and manufacturing, and presence of leading players. In addition, rising demand for advanced, anti-theft and security labels and increasing investments in research and development activities are expected to drive North America market growth during the forecast period.
Smart Labels Industry Recent Developments:
Key Questions Addressed in the Report:
Key Reasons to Purchase in the Report:
