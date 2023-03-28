MillenGroup Seeks Courageous Employers to Take on the Addiction Epidemic

Benefits Reimagined

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MillenGroup, a national employee benefits advisory firm, is taking the addiction epidemic head on. They are seeking courageous employers to join them in this crusade.

Alcohol abuse, the opioid crisis, fentanyl poisoning and many other substances have affected so many families and individuals across the United States in some form or fashion. And it's not getting any better despite amazing efforts by many.

MillenGroup is seeking COURAGEOUS employers to do the right thing and take ACTION. As a boutique benefits advisory firm, MillenGroup has pivoted many times in their 20+ year history. This is just such a time that energy, attention and action is essential.

MillenGroup is offering employers an opportunity to provide their employees with the resources and support they need to address addiction issues. At NO COST to the employee, and minimal cost to the employer.

MillenGroup’s creative no-cost solution includes detox support, peer group counseling, screening and medication support from licensed healthcare professionals. This type of program has been available for large, enterprise-level employers for years, but it's only recently become available for small and mid-sized employers (50 to 1,000 employees).

“We are committed to helping employers create a workplace that is free from addiction and substance abuse,” said MillenGroup Managing Partner, John Millen III. “We understand the importance of providing employees with the resources and support they need to address addiction issues. Our no-cost solutions are designed to help employers create a safe and supportive work environment.”

For more information about MillenGroup’s no-cost solution, please visit www.millengroup.com, or email John directly at john@millengroup.com.

