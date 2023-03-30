Key Housing Announces Focus on La Jolla California Corporate Housing and Serviced Apartments for April 2023

Key Housing is a best-in-class provider of corporate rentals throughout Southern California, including San Diego and La Jolla.
The fun fact about the University of California San Diego is that it is located in La Jolla.”
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a corporate housing service serving California from Sacramento County to San Diego County at https://www.keyhousing.com/, is proud to announce its featured Southern California listing for April, 2023, focused on corporate housing and serviced apartments near La Jolla, California, and prestigious University of California San Diego. The featured listing is the "Regents La Jolla" at 9253 Regents Road, La Jolla, California, 92037.
“The fun fact about the University of California San Diego is that it is located in La Jolla,” explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. “Our featured listing offers corporate housing and serviced apartments for busy business, corporate, and tourist travelers coming to sunny La Jolla and the nearby UC San Diego."
Interested persons planning corporate travel to La Jolla can visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/regents-la-jolla/. That page explains the amenities of the complex and highlights its convenient location to the University of San Diego California. The complex is literally minutes from the University campus, and it should be noted that UC San Diego is one of the largest employers in San Diego county. The Regents La Jolla home experience is one of immersive amenities, endless class, and idyllic nearness to one of the nation’s most desirable cities, San Diego.
REASONS TO VISIT LA JOLLA CALIFORNIA ON BUSINESS
Here is background on this release. As the new content explains, La Jolla is ideally situated near major business hubs such as the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), the Torrey Pines Science Park, and the Sorrento Valley technology corridor (See: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/dam/sdc/dgs/Doc/RES_MA_SorrentoValley.pdf). This means that business travelers can easily access important meetings, conferences, or other work-related engagements without the hassle of a long commute. Moreover, La Jolla offers easy access to downtown San Diego via Interstate 5, which means that visitors can still enjoy the benefits of La Jolla even if business takes them to the city center.
La Jolla's vibrant culinary scene offers a diverse range of options for business travelers to enjoy. From upscale dining experiences like George's at the Cove to casual eateries such as Puesto, there's a restaurant to satisfy every palate. This makes La Jolla an ideal location for entertaining clients, hosting team dinners, or simply enjoying a delicious meal at the end of the day.
ABOUT KEY HOUSING
Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!
