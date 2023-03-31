Learn And Play Schools Announces Upgraded Site focused on Pleasant Hill CA Daycare, Preschool, and Kindergarten Options

Submit Release
PLEASANT HILL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn And Play, a best-in-class education company offering daycare, childcare, preschool, PreK, kindergarten and afterschool programs at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/, is proud to announce an updated website for its Pleasant Hill California location. The new independent website can be found at https://playandlearnschool.com/ and focuses exclusively on Pleasant Hill.

"Pleasant Hill parents will be happy to explore their options on this newly updated website," explained Kiran Grewal, founder of Learn And Play Montessori Schools. "The new website highlights our service offerings in daycare, preschool, and kindergarten which parallel our robust offerings in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin."

The school is located at 1898 Pleasant Hill Road, Pleasant Hill, California, and has served the community for over seventy years. The school is located in Contra Costa County, north of the 24 state highway that connects Oakland / Berkeley with Walnut Creek, and to the West of Interstate 680, which is a main North-South thoroughfare connecting Concord, Pleasant Hill, Walnut Creek, and San Ramon.

Learn and Play Montessori already operates multiple schools in the East Bay from Fremont to Danville to Dublin. The foundational aspects of the program help youngsters to a) acquire a "love of learning" that will last their entire life, and b) experience best-in-class yet age-appropriate curricula on science, technology, engineering, and math as well as language arts and physical activities. Those who want to explore options in Pleasant Hill can bookmark the page at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/pleasant-hill/. Those who want to read reviews of the school are encouraged to read them on Google at https://goo.gl/maps/Bh1jk93acBNoKFHR6 or on Yelp at https://www.yelp.com/biz/play-and-learn-school-pleasant-hill/ Note that those who live in Fremont, California, can check out the robust selection of school options in that city such as the Irvington campus at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/irvington-fremont/.

At all locations - whether in Pleasant Hill, Fremont, Danville, or Dublin, the company helps children learn the foundations for later success in science, math, and engineering. Private preschools often have smaller class sizes, enabling teachers to provide individualized attention to each student. This personalized learning environment ensures that children receive the support they need to thrive academically. Teachers can tailor their instruction to meet each child's unique learning style, fostering a love for STEM subjects from an early age and helping them develop essential skills such as problem-solving, critical thinking, and creativity. More can be learned about the curriculum at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/preschool/.

ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY MONTESSORI SCHOOLS

Learn And Play Montessori (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/ is an early childhood education company focused on expanding its Montessori + STEM™ preschools and curriculum. Founded in 2008, the mission at Learn and Play Montessori School is to inspire children to become self-confident and motivated individuals, providing opportunities for each child to reach their highest potential. Offerings include daycare, childcare, preschool, PreK, TK, kindergarten and after-school education in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, California, with a passion for combining Montessori + STEM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).

