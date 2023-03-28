Sight, Sound & Story Live - Behind the Lens: Capturing Comedy on April 6th

The Sight, Sound & Story: Live event series is back with a unique look behind the scenes of shooting hit comedy series.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop’s “Sight, Sound & Story: Live” monthly online event series continues April 6th with “Behind the Lens: Capturing Comedy” featuring Cinematographers Jonathan Furmanski, Cinematographer Anthony Hardwick, with Moderator & Filmmaker Jeremey Workman.

Inside Episode XXVI: Join us for an enlightening discussion with two of the most sought-after cinematographers in the television and film industry - Anthony Hardwick and Jonathan Furmanski. Anthony Hardwick is an Emmy-nominated Cinematographer who has worked on the hit comedy shows "Shameless," "The Flight Attendant," and "Ballers." Jonathan Furmanski is a masterful Cinematographer of both scripted and documentary productions. His work can be seen on shows such as "Life & Beth," "Search Party," and "The Dropout." Together, Anthony and Jonathan will delve into the unique challenges of filming comedy. They will discuss how they balance the need for visual humor with the importance of character development; as well as how they got their start as cinematographers. Acclaimed Documentary Filmmaker and Editor Jeremy Workman will help guide the conversation, as well as show scenes from Anthony and Jonathan's incredible work.

All attendees who register for this event will receive a link and password 30 minutes prior to the event. The event will be available at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on April 6th. This will gain free access for all attendees who register.

This event wouldn’t be possible without our Master Storyteller Sponsors: AJA Video Systems, American Cinema Editors, & EditFest Global; as well as our Technology Sponsors: ZEISS, and Filmmaker U. We are also grateful for the continued support of our partners HARBOR, ProductionHUB, Digital Cinema Society, LAPPG, NYWIFT, Film Fatales, and The D-Word.

About Our Panelists:

Working with the vanguard of contemporary filmmakers, Jonathan Furmanski is a masterful cinematographer of both scripted and documentary productions. He captivates the audience with expert lighting, exquisite compositions, and suspenseful camera choreography. Furmanski’s latest work can be seen in the Showtime original series "I Love That For You" starring Vanessa Bayer, in addition to Hulu’s "Life & Beth," Amy Schumer’s comedy series starring Schumer and Michael Cera.

Previously, Furmanski shot episodes 105 and 106 of Hulu’s, "The Dropout," a docu-series following the life and scandal of Elizabeth Holmes, whose fraudulent tech-company Theranos scammed billions of dollars from investors. Prior to that he lensed "Who Are You, Charlie Brown?", a Michael Bonfiglio documentary about the prolific artistry of Charles M. Schulz, the late creator of The Peanuts. He also lensed the pilot episode of the Annapurna/Showtime series "I Love That for You" with director Michael Showalter and stars Vanessa Bayer, Molly Shannon, and Cybill Shepherd. Furmanski shot every episode of the critically acclaimed series "Search Party" for HBO Max, earning notably for his approach in creating a unique look for each of the four seasons of the series.

He collaborated with director Alex Horwitz and Jon Bon Jovi on the concert documentary "Bon Jovi: On a Night Like This"; and lensed "The Son" (episode eight) for Apple TV's acclaimed immigration anthology, "Little America."

Furmanski also shot Universal Studios’ "Good Boys"—produced by Seth Rogan, Evan Goldberg and Lee Eisenberg and directed by Gene Stupnitsky—a coming-of-age comedy following three sixth-grade boys who ditch school for an epic journey to a party with the school’s cool kids. His other comedy credits include "The Detour" for TBS and "Inside Amy Schumer" for Comedy Central.

Additionally, Furmanski has extensive credits in the non-fiction realm, including the documentary features: "The Family Business: Trump and Taxes"; "The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling"; "30 for 30: You Don’t Know Bo";" May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers"; and "Big Men."

Director/Director of Photography Anthony Hardwick grew up in NYC, the son of fashion designer Cathy Hardwick. After a few years of working as a camera assistant on high-profile commercials, music videos, and concerts, Anthony started shooting and building his reputation as a documentary, music video, and commercial cameraman. Anthony moved to Los Angeles, CA in 2001, and transitioned to operating on scripted feature films and TV series, which included "Coach Carter," "Peaceful Warrior," and "Mean Creek." In 2004, Anthony shot the "Borat" feature film, for director Todd Phillips (who left the film towards the beginning of production), and Larry Charles who took over directing.

Since then Anthony has filmed numerous television series, including "Shameless," "Dead to Me," "The Flight Attendant," "Shooter," "The Last Man On Earth," "Ballers," and feature films including "Bruno," "Religious," and "Fantasy Football." He was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Cinematography for his work on "Ballers."

Jeremy Workman is the director of the documentaries "Lily Topples the World," "The World Before Your Feet," "Magical Universe," and "Who is Henry Jaglom?", among others. Jeremy's documentaries have been released in theaters and on TV throughout the world and played at such film festivals as SXSW, Tribeca, AFI, Vancouver, Melbourne, DOC NYC, Hamptons, among many others.

Jeremy's 2021 documentary "Lily Topples the World" - about acclaimed domino artist Lily Hevesh - was the Grand Prize Winner for Best Documentary at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival. Soon after, it won the Audience Award for Best Documentary at the 2021 San Francisco Intl Film Festival. Executive Produced by actress Kelly Marie Tran, the documentary went on to become a high-profile acquisition for Discovery/Discovery+ and was released to wide acclaim in late August 2021. Stamped ”Certified Fresh” by Rotten Tomatoes, "Lily Topples The World" has already grown into an unlikely hit amongst kids and families. Go to https://lilytopplestheworld.com for more information.

Jeremy’s 2018/2019 documentary "The World Before Your Feet" - about Matt Green’s mission to walk every street of New York City - was released in over 75 US cities during 2018/2019. Executive Produced by Jesse Eisenberg, it was hailed upon its release and played in US and Canadian theaters for nearly 6 months. It currently stands at 100% on RottenTomatoes. Go to http://www.theworldbeforeyourfeet.com for more information.