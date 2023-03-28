Foothold Technology Cures/FHIR Earns ONC Health IT Certification from Drummond Group

Foothold Technology's AWARDS has achieved Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-Health IT) 2015 Edition Health IT certification via Drummond Group LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB). The stamp of approval designates that AWARDS software enables eligible providers and hospitals to meet the requirements of various regulatory programs that involve the use of certified electronic health records (EHR) technology.

"Foothold's Cures certification is an exciting milestone in our pursuit of enabling secure, interoperable and modern patient-centered care. While our commitment to interoperable standards has been long established, seeing this formalized and adding support for FHIR is really exciting for our customers and members, and helps inspire focused innovation in this space. This interoperability milestone combined with Foothold's expertise in data democratization will help our customers be successful in the outcomes-driven value-based care future and transform how we care for each other," says Sri Vijayasarathy, VP of Product & Engineering.

To earn the certification, AWARDS was tested to be in accordance with applicable standards and certification criteria put forth by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

With more than 20 years of testing experience across various industries, Drummond brings a high level of technical expertise to this process. Since becoming an ONC-ACB in 2010, Drummond has conducted more than 3,000 health IT tests and certifications.

AWARDS met the requirements for the ONC certification of the 2015 Cures update. Foothold Technology is a leading cloud-based behavioral health EHR and case management software provider. Foothold's federally certified software platform offers full functionality for client tracking, treatment planning, and homeless information management, and allows for participation in Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) and Regional Health Information Organizations (RHIOs). In addition to its presence within behavioral health agencies, Foothold is the system of choice for many agencies serving individuals experiencing homelessness or with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

"Foothold has long been committed to data democratization, interoperability and security. The newest ONC certification allows Foothold to blend our prior experience, with Federal policy designed to discourage information blocking, and the next generation of interoperability to enable new application and data experiences," says Alex Attinson, Product Manager for Data and Interoperability.

This Health IT Module is 2015 Edition compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

About Foothold

Foothold Technology is a leading software provider for human services organizations across the United States, with its biggest footprint in New York. Foothold's suite of cloud-based products includes a federally certified EHR, a Homeless Management Information System (HMIS), a Health Home care management and billing platform, and data warehousing & analytics tools. Today, Foothold supports more than 1,100 human service organizations across the United States and its territories. With its Health Home care management and billing platform – Foothold Care Management (FCM) – Foothold works with nearly 60% of the members served by the state's Health Home program, and with five of the state's six largest lead Health Homes. With modern software platforms and passionate people, Foothold Technology works to transform how we care for each other.

About Drummond Group LLC

Drummond Group LLC is a global software test and certification lab that serves a wide range of vertical industries. In healthcare, Drummond tests and certifies Controlled Substance Ordering Systems (CSOS), Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances (EPCS) software and processes, and Electronic Health Records (EHRs) – designating the trusted test lab as the only third-party certifier of all three initiatives designed to move the industry toward a digital future. Drummond was founded in 1999 and is an ONC-Accredited Certification Body (ACB) and an Authorized Test Lab (ATL) and continues to build on its deep experience and expertise to deliver reliable and cost-effective services. For more information, please visit http://www.drummondgroup.com.

