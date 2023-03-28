Submit Release
TODAY: In Sacramento, Governor Newsom to Take Action to Hold Big Oil Accountable

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom will take action on his special session gas price gouging proposal, after the California Assembly passed the bill yesterday. The Governor will be joined by legislators, state officials and members of a coalition that boasts hundreds of supportive leaders and community-based organizations.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at approximately 4:30 p.m.

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page and the Governor’s YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than Tuesday, March 28 at 2:30 p.m.

