mxHERO Launches mxSeal to Tamper-Proof and Certify Email Attachments
New service offering allows organizations to make documents tamper-proof and of certified origin with minimal user adoption challenges
In the age of AI, who can you trust? What's real? mxSeal enables the trust organizations need to operate.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- mxHERO, an innovator of email management and security solutions, has announced the launch of mxSeal, a product that automates digital signatures for email attachments. The new service is designed to protect organizations, their partners, and clients by enabling organizations to send certified and tamper-proof documents effortlessly, providing added convenience, efficiency, and trust with minimal adoption requirements.
— Alex Panagides, CEO, mxHERO Inc.
mxSeal works seamlessly with all email clients and devices, including mobile phones, to ensure businesses can easily secure documents, regardless of the platform or device. The service also allows for no-code integration with nearly any system, such as billing, CRMs, ERPs, and more, making it a flexible solution that can meet the needs of any organization.
"In today's AI-powered environment, it has never been more important for organizations to be able to share documents that can be trusted both for their content and their origin," said Alex Panagides, CEO of mxHERO Inc. "With mxSeal, organizations can now protect the integrity of their email attachments with robust digital signatures from any email service. The solution reduces costs, saves time, and ensures that important documents are tamper-proof and of certified origin."
mxHERO digital signatures leverage GlobalSign's Digital Signing Service (DSS). GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions, enabling enterprises, SMB’s and cloud service providers around the world to secure online communications and manage millions of verified digital identities.
“As a global leader in digital signing solutions, GlobalSign is thrilled with mxHero's innovative use of our DSS offering. By integrating digital signing with any email service, mxHero has made it easier for organizations to protect their content,” said Lila Kee, Americas General Manager, GlobalSign.
mxSeal supports personalized digital signatures signed in the name of the sending organization, providing an added layer of security and accountability. This feature ensures that recipients can quickly identify the sender and verify the authenticity of the document's origin, making it an ideal solution for businesses and public agencies of all sizes.
mxSeal is competitively priced and is now generally available from https://mxseal.com. mxHERO offers a free service trial, which organizations can self-install or request assistance. The service is backed by mxHERO's industry-leading support team, ensuring that customers receive the help they need to leverage the benefits of mxSeal fully.
About mxHERO
mxHERO is a San Francisco, California-based firm with global operations in Europe, Israel, N. America, and Asia-Pac. mxHERO is a three-time winner of the Astors Platinum Award (2019, 2020, and 2021) for Best U.S.Homeland Email Security Application and a former Box Elite Partner of the Year. The company's flagship offering, Mail2Cloud, is a cloud service that automates the capture and intelligent routing of email and email attachments to targeted cloud content management platforms. mxHERO compliments existing security and cloud solutions by intelligently capturing all emails and email attachments (both inbound and outbound traffic (or from at-rest systems) from any device type, operating system, or Platform) with no end-user intervention or workflow disruption. The company's digital bridge also provides workflow automation, email-based content insights, and automation of governance and retention policies. By auto-extracting sensitive email-based content, the security threat surface for customers resulting from email system breach events is reduced or eliminated. mxHERO's sustainability program allows CO2 carbon offset credits by eliminating CO2 processing overhead for inflight email payloads. Applications developed for mxHERO's Mail2Cloud Platform work with any email management program, including Gmail, Office365, and Microsoft Exchange/Outlook. The system integrates natively with leading cloud platforms, including Google Workspace (Drive), Microsoft OneDrive, Microsoft Sharepoint, Egnyte, Dropbox Business, and the Box Content Cloud. More than 13,000 companies and over 1,000,000 users have enhanced their email management and security capabilities with mxHERO's solutions.
About GlobalSign
As one of the world’s most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GMO GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. GMO GlobalSign is a subsidiary of GMO GlobalSign Holdings, Inc, a member of the Japan-based GMO Internet Group, has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com.
GlobalSign Media Relations Contact
Amy Krigman
Director of Public Relations – West Region
Phone: 603-570-7060
Email: amy.krigman@globalsign.com
Bruno Santos
mxHERO Inc.
+1 415-942-8211
email us here
Demo of seamless digital signature protection of email attachments