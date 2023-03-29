P3 Cost Analysts Franchise Announces Strategic Partnership with American Entrepreneur, Kevin Harrington

P3 Cost Analysts Franchise System Announces Strategic Partnership with American Entrepreneur and an original Shark from Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington.

FAYETTESVILLE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- P3 Cost Analysts is proud to announce that it has partnered with American Entrepreneur and Kevin Harrington.

Harrington’s team reached out to P3, recognizing the opportunity for a partnership in the growing cost reduction space.

“Partnering with Kevin Harrington and his team was an easy decision. All businesses and local governments need our cost reduction services, especially in this economic environment. Through partnering with Kevin we’ll reach an even greater audience, help save more businesses money, and make them more competitive.” - President, Michael Nicholas.

With more and more businesses looking for ways to reduce expenses, the need for cost reduction audits in telecom, waste, utilities, copier leases, small parcel shipping, property tax, and more is exploding around the country. With a franchise system based upon over 30 years of experience in the cost reduction industry, P3 Cost Analysts’ franchisees are inordinately prepared to meet this demand for business cost reduction services.

P3 Cost Analysts uses their decades of industry expertise to find ways to reduce their clients’ expenses on a risk-free, shared savings basis. They work on their client’s behalf to uncover errors, overcharges, and opportunities for savings.

“Our auditor’s use their industry expertise on a risk-free basis to help our clients reduce expenses. It’s what we do day in and day out. When you specialize in these expense categories like we do we’re going to find savings. On average, we’re able to find savings on over 9 out 10 clients we work with. Since 1991 we’ve saved over $220,000,000 nationwide.’ – President, Michael Nicholas.

P3 Cost Analysts - Kevin Harrington of Shark Tank Interview