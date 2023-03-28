Health (Well-Being) Insurance Market Growing High for Next Decade Return: Prudential, AIA Group, Manulife

A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title Global Health (Well-Being) Insurance Market Study Forecast till 2029.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Health (Well-Being) Insurance Market to witness a CAGR of 4.46% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Application (Individual, Group) and by Type (Health Insurance, Life Insurance). The Health (Well-Being) Insurance market size is estimated to increase by USD 110.64 Million at a CAGR of 4.46% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, the market value is pegged at USD 369.29 Million
Health (Well-Being) Insurance Market Overview
Health insurance, also known as medical insurance or healthcare insurance, is a type of insurance coverage that provides financial protection against the cost of medical expenses. It typically covers expenses related to preventive care, hospitalization, emergency services, prescription drugs, and other medical expenses.Individuals or groups pay a monthly or annual premium to the insurance company to secure coverage. In return, the insurance company pays for all or a portion of the medical expenses incurred by the insured person. Health insurance policies can vary widely in terms of coverage, deductibles, copays, and other factors.
Health (Well-Being) Insurance Market - Key Segment Analysis
The market share growth by the Life insurance segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the cost of healthcare continues to increase, and individuals and employers need health insurance to help cover these costs.
Health (Well-Being) Insurance Market - Competition Analysis
The global Health (Well-Being) Insurance Market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd, Prudential plc , AIA Group Limited, Manulife, AXA, Aetna Inc, China Life Insurance Company, Aon plc, Aviva plc, Prudential Financial, Inc., People's Insurance Company of China Group (PICC)
Health (Well-Being) Insurance Market - Geographical Outlook
Asia pacific will provide maximum growth opportunities in Health (Well-Being) Insurance market. According to our research, the region will account for xx% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in Asia pacific is driven by cost of healthcare continues to increase, and individuals and employers need health insurance to help cover these costs.
What key data is demonstrated in this Health (Well-Being) Insurance market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Health (Well-Being) Insurance market between 2023 and 2028
Precise estimation of the size of the Health (Well-Being) Insurance market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa; further broken down by major country within region.
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Health (Well-Being) Insurance market players
Some Extracts from Table of Content
- Overview of Health (Well-Being) Insurance Market
- Market dynamics
Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges
- Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry
- Health (Well-Being) Insurance Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2017-2028)
- Health (Well-Being) Insurance Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2017-2028)
- Health (Well-Being) Insurance Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2017-2028)
- Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2017-2022E)
- Health (Well-Being) Insurance Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2028)
- Competitive Situation and Trends
- Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)
- Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution
- Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category
- Health (Well-Being) Insurance Cost Analysis
- Marketing Strategy Analysis
- Research Conclusions
