GYROOR Announces Spring Discount for its C3 Folding Electric Bike

THIS 33 PERCENT DISCOUNT WILL MAKE E-BIKING MORE AFFORDABLE FOR PROFESSIONALS & ENTHUSIASTS ALIKE
NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned e-bike manufacturer Gyroor has proudly announced the launch of its GYROOR C3 Folding Electric Bike. The US-based company is manufacturing this folding e-bike for its customers from around the world and is getting an overwhelming response from the users. The company has also announced a special spring discount of $200 on the e-bike, whereas the original cost of this bike is $599 but it is currently available for only $399. This electric bike is a perfect choice for city exploration, and it is full of high-tech features and great benefits.
“Some of the key features of our all-new Gyroor C3 Folding Electric Bike include its 450W motor, its foldable design, and its long-lasting battery of 36V 10Ah.” Said the spokesperson of Gyroor, while explaining the features of this electric bike in a recent interview. “The range of this bike covers a long distance of 28-38 miles, and it also features 3 riding modes along with the maximum load capacity of 265 pounds or 120 kilograms.” He added. According to the spokesperson, this bike has the top speed of 18.6 miles per hour and it comes with 14 inches air filled tires.
Spring is the most outdoorsy time of the year, and it offers the best weather for leisure biking and riding a bike outdoors can be a perfect way to enjoy the season. For trips and commuting and especially for urban commuting, this bike has been recommended by experts as a healthy choice for adults. Moreover, Gyroor is offering this bike with a 1 year warranty, 30-day return guarantee, and free shipping to the lower 48 states of the United States.
In addition to these practical and useful features of this bike, the headlining feature of this foldable electric bike is its 3 riding modes of operation. These include all-electric or pure electric, pedal assist, and pure manual biking.
Furthermore, it also features a high-tech LCD display and dual disc brake along with a strong shock absorber and seat height adjustment. Another great feature of this e-bike is that it is easy to carry and can be easily stored inside the trunk of a regular sedan.
About GYROOR
Established in 2014, Gyroor is known worldwide as one of the most reliable manufacturer of folding electric bicycles, electric scooters and hoverboards. The company is taking the lead in reshaping the future of e-commuting to the next level and is dedicated to the development of green travel for children and adults.
