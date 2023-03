Eponymous I Do Now I Don’t Unveils Rebrand to Louped to ‘Rock’ Secondhand Diamond Market

Louped.com New Homepage Louped's Diamond Wedding Bands Jeweler's Loupe

Brother and Sister Team Rebrand to Focus on Ethical Consumerism

The diamond industry is ripe for disruption, and Louped is here to throw the secondary diamond market for a loop.” — Mara Opperman- Co Founder & CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- I Do Now I Don’t (IDNID), a pioneer in the online marketplace for pre-owned jewelry, completed a significant rebranding to Louped.com . The new name, Louped, derives from a jeweler’s loupe and has multiple meanings. It encompasses the symbolism of a ring’s circle, a metaphor for totality, infinity, eternity, and timelessness, and the circular fashion revolution, which involves creating a closed loop where existing items are re-purposed, repaired, or recycled.The rebrand reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and its mission of providing a safe, sustainable marketplace for high-end jewelry,Louped.com’s peer-to-peer marketplace offers an attractive alternative for buying and reselling quality diamond pieces without retail markups or environmental costs. That means buyers can save 50% to 80% compared to original retail prices and have peace of ‘mind’ knowing they bought from an existing supply of diamonds versus a newly ‘mined’ diamond. Moreso, all the pieces sold are verified for authenticity by a third-party laboratory of Gemological Institute of America (GIA) graduated experts.According to the Annual Bain Global Diamond report , recycled diamond sales are projected to grow to $9 billion by 2025. And expert Chaim Even-Zohar reports, "up to one trillion dollars worth of 'used diamonds' locked away in safe deposit boxes and jewelry cases.” These gemstones will end up back on the global market. In fact, one out of every ten diamonds retailers sell as “new” are re-cut, re-set, secondhand stones.Louped comes at a time when many shoppers are reevaluating the environmental, ethical, and financial impacts of buying diamond jewelry “The diamond industry is ripe for disruption, and Louped is here to throw the secondary diamond market for a loop.” - says Co-Founder Mara Opperman.Louped.com will be live on March 30. We ‘propose’ you check it out!