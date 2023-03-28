NanO2 fuel enhancer captured Oil & Gas Middle East’s Highly Commended Sustainability Award

Nabors (Canrig) personnel accepting the Highly Commended Sustainability Award for the nanO2 fuel enhancer at the Oil & Gas Middle East Awards
HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inerfuel’s global partners Purify Fuel and Nabors (Canrig) captured Oil & Gas Middle East’s Highly Commended Sustainability Award this month in Dubai for their nanO2 ESG fuel enhancer that reduces fuel consumption and decreases CO2 and NOx emissions.
At the 13th Annual Oil & Gas Middle East awards event held at the Grosvenor House in Dubai, the nanO2 ESG fuel enhancer won the Sustainability Highly Commended Initiative of the Year for fuel consumption savings and decreasing CO2 and NOx emissions. The product is currently being used in the Middle East in multiple countries.
The nanO2 fuel enhancer is being used on rigs in the Middle East enabling the product and the team to be recognized with this year’s Sustainability Award. Globally, nanO2 has delivered increased fuel efficiency by 6-10% and lower carbon monoxide and other emissions by 20% or more. Nabors (Canrig) is committed to decarbonizing drilling operations with plans to deploy this new technology across its global fleet and making the product available to third party customers through its Canrig business unit.
Purify Fuel has been identified as one of the world’s most innovative sustainable technology companies. Its nanO2 ESG fuel enhancer technology provides a transitional solution that will help fight climate change until alternatives are invented. The product has been extensively tested and has been marketed across multiple industries (oil and gas, marine, rail, and mining). Since 2018 it has treated more than 150MM gallons of diesel and in the process has significantly improved engine efficiency and reduced CO and NOx emissions.
Purify Fuel’s global partner Inerfuel, based in Houston, Texas, supports Purify Fuel and promotes the nanO2 fuel enhancer in the oil and gas and marine industries.
Tony Crawford, President of Inerfuel said: “The fuel efficiency gains and carbon emissions reductions that nanO2 delivers are significantly improving the environment. We are excited by the energy transition to a greener world. We are proud of the team in Middle East who led the delivery and results.”
Stephen Schueler, Chairman of Inerfuel, said: “We are very proud of our global partnerships with Purify Fuel and Nabors (Canrig). NanO2 allows industries to reduce diesel emissions and achieve increased fuel efficiency today, without waiting for the time it will take to transition to the greener and cleaner fuels of the future. We are proud of the team’s achievement: The Sustainability Highly Commended Initiative of the Year Award from Oil & Gas Middle East”.
About Inerfuel:
Inerfuel is a leading global renewable energy company supporting improved environmental solutions through carbon reduction. Inerfuel was founded in Houston, Texas to provide energy consuming industries with better solutions that improve performance, reduce costs and promote significant environmental improvements.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.