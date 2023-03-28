Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,425 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,218 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Face Mask for Eating & Drinking (PLB-212)

PITTSBURGH, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new face mask that allows you to enjoy a drink or meal without completely removing the mask," said an inventor, from Philadelphia, Pa., "so I invented the E Z ACCESS. My design could be employed by nearly everyone to enhance safety during this new normalcy."

The invention provides an improved design for a face mask. In doing so, it enables the user to easily drink, eat or smoke without lowering the mask. As a result, it could help reduce the spread of germs and viruses and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PLB-212, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-face-mask-for-eating--drinking-plb-212-301781084.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Face Mask for Eating & Drinking (PLB-212)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more