PITTSBURGH, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new face mask that allows you to enjoy a drink or meal without completely removing the mask," said an inventor, from Philadelphia, Pa., "so I invented the E Z ACCESS. My design could be employed by nearly everyone to enhance safety during this new normalcy."

The invention provides an improved design for a face mask. In doing so, it enables the user to easily drink, eat or smoke without lowering the mask. As a result, it could help reduce the spread of germs and viruses and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PLB-212, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-face-mask-for-eating--drinking-plb-212-301781084.html

SOURCE InventHelp