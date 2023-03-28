PSG Global Solutions Was Ranked the Third Best Place to Work in the Philippines

98% of PSG Global Solutions, Inc. employees say it is a great place to work.

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading provider of Recruiting Process Outsourcing solutions, PSG has extensive experience providing recruitment services and support within the healthcare industry. Recognized by HRO's Bakers Dozen and the Everest PEAK Matrix report, PSG has an extensive track record of exceeding expectations when delivering exceptional value to clients. They also provide exceptional value to their team in the Philippines.

Ninety-eight percent of PSG team members feel they are:

Given the resources and equipment to do their job

Proud to tell others they are a PSG team member

Managed by a competent team who treat them as a full member

With PSG being a global solutions provider of RPO services, it is impressive so many team members say it is a great place to work compared to 53% of employees at a typical global company.

"A company's success is not measured by its profit alone, but by the happiness and well-being of its employees," explains Vivek Padmanabhan, co-founder of PSG Global Solutions. "At PSG, we invest in creating a culture that values, supports, and empowers team members to be exceptional for their clients."

PSG understands creating an exceptional workplace requires continuous effort - not a one-time achievement. The company listens to team members of all positions, adapts to the needs of the market and invests in growth and development to remain one of the best places to work in the Philippines.

About PSG Global Solutions, Inc.

PSG is the world's largest and fastest-growing provider of outsourced recruiting support to global enterprises, with more than 20% of the top 100 staffing companies harnessing our service today. PSG combines the cost advantages of an offshore delivery model with the high-performance approach of a top-tier staffing company to deliver value to its clients.

The Philippines team are screening, sourcing, recruitment support, and contact center RPO experts. They are the largest offshore recruiting team in the world. PSG combines a dedicated global workforce with a cutting-edge tech stack and next-gen processes to deliver the best talent possible.

