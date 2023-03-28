Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,448 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,300 in the last 365 days.

TEAMSTERS LOCAL 878 MEMBERS RATIFY CONTRACT WITH CONAGRA BRANDS

Latest Collective Bargaining Agreement Blueprint for Unionism in Deep South

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 878 members have voted by a nine-to-one margin to ratify their latest collective bargaining agreement with Conagra Brands, Inc. The agreement covers approximately 900 workers at the company's Russellville location.

"Undoubtedly, this is the best agreement in the history of this facility, and it will make these workers some of the most highly compensated in the industry," said Tim Nichols, President of Local 878. "I'd especially like to thank Local 878 Business Agent Heath Robertson, who did a fantastic job overseeing bargaining."

The new contract provides for wage increases of 15 percent over three years for all members, with maintenance workers gaining a 13 percent pay increase in the first year alone. It also includes improvements in health care and retirement benefits, as well as stronger job protections.

"This is a perfect example of the incredible things workers can do when they come together and demand their worth, even when they work for one of the largest food processing conglomerates in the world," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region International Vice President and Food Processing Division Director. "It doesn't matter if you're in the deep south or New York City, working for an employer with 500 workers or 500,000 – when people come together and stand strong, they can accomplish incredible things."

Teamsters Local 878 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Arkansas. For more information, contact Tim Nichols at tim878@protonmail.com.

Contact: 
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877 
mmcquaid@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-local-878-members-ratify-contract-with-conagra-brands-301783626.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 878

You just read:

TEAMSTERS LOCAL 878 MEMBERS RATIFY CONTRACT WITH CONAGRA BRANDS

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more