Astra Security Now Offer Vulnerability Management within Slack with a Deep Integration with Slack

Manage Vulnerabilities With Astra Security’s with the Deep Slack Integration
DELAWARE, CLAYMONT, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Astra Security, a cybersecurity company offering penetration testing and vulnerability assessment services, started by CEOs Shikhil Sharma and Ananda Krishna promises security without any hassle or stress. The company won the accolade for being the Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company during Global Conference on Cyber Security 2017.
Astra Security’s Vulnerability Management has ramped up its impeccable list of features with its brand-new Slack integration. Released in January 2023, this feature enables the management of vulnerabilities and scans through Slack.
With this integration, one can view all their automated scan updates, remediation of vulnerabilities and collaborate, all within Slack. Subscription alerts, vulnerability alerts, weekly summaries, and emerging threat updates, are all notified through Slack.
One of the best features of the new Slack integration that CEO Shikhil Sharma was stoked about was the two-way communication between Slack and Astra’s dashboard that enabled for easy communication between customer developers and Astra’s security professionals.
The Slack update is the true definition of ease and breeze as it provides a birds-eye view of the security vulnerabilities for CXOs of organizations and also drastically reduces lengthy back-and-forth communication required between developers and security testers for the remediation of vulnerabilities.
How To Integrate Astra Security within Slack?
Slack integration with Astra Security can be quickly set up with a few simple steps. Upon opening Astra’s dashboard, navigate to the integrations section and click on “Add to Slack”. Once directed to Slack’s website, the Astra app has to be authorized, after which the right workspace should be selected for alerts to be received.
Once the integration is enabled, a new private channel called “security-astra” will be created, and team members added to your Astra Dashboard, will automatically be added to the channel if they have Slack accounts in the workspace.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.