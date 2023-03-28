March 28, 2023

Governor Janet Mills today nominated Carolyn “Carrie” Gilbert of Cape Elizabeth, an expert on renewable energy policy and economics, to serve on the Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC).

For the past 15 years, Gilbert has worked at Daymark Energy Advisors, a leading national energy consulting firm. In her position as Managing Consultant, Gilbert provides expert advice to policymakers, regulators, developers, and commercial and industry energy users on renewable project development and economics, policy design, and competitive energy procurement models.

“Carrie Gilbert’s expertise in renewable energy policy will be a vital asset to the Maine Public Utilities Commission as it works to ensure a responsible, affordable and reliable energy future for the State of Maine and its people,” said Governor Janet Mills. “I thank Carrie for her willingness to serve the people of Maine.” “I am honored that Governor Mills has nominated me to the Maine Public Utilities Commission,” said Carrie Gilbert. “If confirmed, I will use my experience in renewable energy policy and regulation to help the PUC deliver benefits for Maine people.”

Gilbert is a graduate of Dartmouth College, with degrees in earth science and engineering. She earned a Master’s in Business Administration from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

Gilbert’s nomination is subject to review by the Joint Standing Committee on Energy, Utilities and Technology and confirmation by the Maine State Senate. If confirmed, Gilbert will replace Commissioner Randall D. Davis, whose term ends this month.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, natural gas, water, and telecommunications utilities to ensure Maine consumers have safe, adequate, and reliable services and rates that are just and reasonable for consumers and utilities.

The Commission oversees emerging competitive markets for some of these services. The PUC’s three full-time Commissioners serve staggered terms of six years and make all final Commission decisions by public vote or action of the majority.

This is Governor Mills’ third nomination to the PUC. In May 2019, she nominated Phil Bartlett, former Chair of the Legislature’s Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee, to serve as Chair of the PUC. In May 2021, she nominated attorney Patrick Scully as Commissioner.