Family Office Association Announces New Director Of Strategic Partnerships, former NBA star Charles D. Smith

Family Office Association announces former NBA star and U.S. Olympian, Charles D. Smith, has joined the leadership team.
There are many ways for professional athletes, entertainers, their management teams, and family offices to forge mutually beneficial relationships working with FOA.”
— Charles Smith
GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Family Office Association is thrilled to announce that former NBA star and U.S. Olympian, and celebrated Entrepreneur Charles D. Smith, has joined the Family Office Association (FOA) leadership team as its new Director of Sports and Entertainment. Leveraging not only his exceptional history on the basketball court, but also his experience and accomplishments as a business leader, speaker, thought leader, and deal maker, Smith will co-lead the business strategy, strategic partnership development, and management of the conferences, special events, and networking
activations FOA will be rolling out in dozens of cities across the U.S., and internationally.
He will also co-lead the significant expansion of FOA’s digital presence including the company’s podcast and FOA Live! Webcasts, member resources, and collaboration with the FOA Resource Council.
Smith is often most recognized for his time in the NBA. However, he has had an even more illustrious career after retirement as both an entrepreneur and executive in the fields of sports, business and technology heading up divisions of major corporations like MediaCom and Midas Exchange and encourages athletes and entertainers to transform
into Celebutives® modeling his own past off the court.
“There are many ways for professional athletes, entertainers, their management teams and family offices to forge mutually beneficial relationships working with FOA,” Smith said. “Due to the philanthropic nature of professional athletes and family offices, the opportunities to impact the lives of children and families around the world are limitless because of the globalization of all sports and entertainment which has become one of biggest industries across the globe.”
“This is an exciting expansion for the FOA. Charles’ business acumen, leadership talents, and network will help us reach athletes and entertainers that can benefit from the support, education, and camaraderie of the community,” said Mike Packman, FOA Chairman. “The FOA will benefit from the unique perspective Charles and his network will bring and it is exciting to increase the reach of our philanthropic initiatives.”
About Family Office Association:
Family Office Association is a highly selective membership and digital events organization dedicated to the multigenerational success of families. It's important to understand the generations of the families we serve by providing value and family office best practices that enables the families to adapt to future trends and rising generations.
Jennifer Katrulya
Family Office Association
jennifer@familyofficeassociation.us
Visit us on social media: LinkedIn
You just read:
Family Office Association Announces New Director Of Strategic Partnerships, former NBA star Charles D. Smith
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Jennifer Katrulya
Family Office Association
jennifer@familyofficeassociation.us