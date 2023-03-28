SAIL PLACE INC. NAMED TRUE NORTH YACHTS GREAT LAKES DEALER

Sail Place, with locations in Muskegon, Michigan, and Kenosha, Wisconsin, is now the authorized dealer for True North Yachts throughout the Great Lakes region.
MUSKEGON, MI, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sail Place, Inc., with locations in Muskegon, Michigan, and Kenosha, Wisconsin, is now the authorized dealer for True North Yachts throughout the Great Lakes region.
“We are excited to be one of the first dealers to represent True North Yachts, and to add a complementary powerboat line to our sailing brands”, says Sail Place’s Dave Fulbright. “As Catalina’s longest running dealer, we know that the quality and craftsmanship customers have come to expect in a Catalina sailboat will be replicated in each True North Yacht built.”
Sharon Day, President of Catalina and True North Yachts, added, “"We are excited to work with Sail Place as we introduce True North Yachts to the Great Lakes region. We have enjoyed a decades long relationship with the Fulbright family as they have grown the Catalina brand, and we look forward to continuing the same with True North.
True North initiates Catalina’s entry into the growing market segment of Downeast-style powerboats and promises traditional style with great performance and Catalina value. This marks a pivotal moment in Catalina’s 50+ years of boat-building, providing more boating lifestyle choices to mariners attracted to the sea and Catalina craftmanship.
Sail Place currently has a True North Yachts 34 Outboard Express in-stock and on-display at their showroom located at Torresen Marine in Muskegon, Mi.
For more information contact Dave Fulbright at 616-696-0250 or online at www.sailplace.com.
ABOUT SAIL PLACE INC.
Sail Place Inc., with locations at Torresen Marine in Muskegon, Michigan and Southport Marina in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is an authorized Beneteau dealer and the longest running Catalina Yachts Dealer in the U.S., servicing a number of states in the Great Lakes and Midwest region, in addition to offering a full-service yacht brokerage.
Sail Place Inc.
Michigan Showroom
Muskegon, MI
Torresen Marine Inc.
3003 Lake Shore Dr
Muskegon, MI 49441
phone: 616.696.0250
contact: Dave Fulbright
email: dave@sailplace.com
Wisconsin Showroom
Kenosha, WI
21 56th Street
at Southport Marina
Kenosha, WI 53140
phone: 262.948.9662
contact: Bill Strzelewicz
email: bill@sailplace.com
