Skyepack Launches New Microcredential Innovator Course for University Faculty and Staff

LAFAYETTE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyepack, a leading provider of digital courses and career-connected learning communities, announced today the launch of its new Microcredential Innovator course. The University of Texas System will be offering the course to its faculty and instructional designers. Additionally, a self-paced format will be available to any faculty member at any university starting in June. Registration begins today.
This is the second year that the University of Texas has offered the Microcredential Innovator course to its faculty. The course is designed to help educators develop their expertise in microcredential design and implementation, and to explore how microcredentials can enhance learning, skill development, and earning potential of college students.
The Microcredential Innovator course will be offered through Skyepack's digital learning platform, which combines digital tools, a vast content library, curriculum design services and support, and a robust learning ecosystem. This platform is designed to build learning communities and connections that are focused on learner outcomes, and to make education and the acquisition of skills and knowledge more accessible and equitable.
"We are thrilled to offer this microcredential course for the 2nd year to The University of Texas System," said Skyepack CEO, Eric Davis. "The Microcredential Innovator course is designed to help educators develop the skills and knowledge they need to evaluate, integrate and create microcredentials that can help learners advance their careers and achieve their goals. We believe that this course will be a valuable resource for faculty and instructional staff across the country."
The Microcredential Innovator course covers a wide range of topics, including the design and development of microcredentials, strategies for promoting and delivering microcredentials, and best practices for evaluating the effectiveness of microcredential programs. The course also provides participants with opportunities to collaborate with peers and learn from experts in the field.
"We are excited to continue our partnership with Skyepack and offer this course to our faculty, administrators and instructional staff," said Lydia Riley, Chief of Staff, Office of Academic Affairs at The University of Texas System. "The Microcredential Innovator course is part of our broader initiative, Texas Credentials for the Future, funded in part by a partnership with the Strada Education Foundation. This initiative is focused on embedding microcredentials that can quickly arm learners with the skills, knowledge, and competencies most valued by employers.”
