Canon U.S.A., Inc. Named a 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year by the EPA

/EIN News/ -- Melville, NY, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of its dedication to energy efficiency, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy have awarded Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, with the ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award for 2023.

This is the 30th year that Canon has been a partner with ENERGY STAR, offering more than 200 ENERGY STAR certified products. This marks the eighth consecutive year (2016-present) that Canon has won the esteemed Partner of the Year Award, and the sixth year of the Sustained Excellence accolade.

"This award further demonstrates Canon's commitment to its Kyosei philosophy, which translates to ‘all people regardless of race, religion or culture, harmoniously living and working together into the future,’” said Shinya Fukuda, vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A. Inc. "We believe it is Canon’s responsibility to respect our environment, and we try to build harmonious relationships with the Earth and the community.”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis, protecting public health, and creating a clean energy future for everyone.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2023 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit here.

“As the EPA accelerates historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I applaud this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for working with the EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs.”

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

