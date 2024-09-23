Cornea Specialist Dr. Kelley Bohm Joins Buffalo Ophthalmology

Orchard Park, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Park, New York -

Buffalo Ophthalmology is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Kelley J. Bohm, a renowned ophthalmologist specializing in corneal and external diseases, to their team. Dr. Bohm will provide her expertise at both the Orchard Park and Williamsville offices, further enhancing the practice's commitment to delivering specialized, high-quality eye care.

Dr. Bohm brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Buffalo Ophthalmology. She completed her medical training at prestigious institutions, including a cornea and external disease fellowship at the Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins University, an ophthalmology residency at the Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary at the University of Illinois at Chicago, and a Doctor of Medicine degree from Weill Cornell Medical College. Her extensive research work and many peer-reviewed publications have made significant contributions to the field of ophthalmology.

"I am incredibly excited to join Buffalo Ophthalmology and be a part of such a dedicated and expert team," said Dr. Bohm. "I look forward to bringing my skills in corneal and external disease to the practice and working with patients in the Buffalo community to improve their eye health and quality of life."

Dr. Bohm's specialties include treating conditions such as Fuchs' dystrophy, corneal edema, keratoconus, and corneal infections. She is proficient in both medical and surgical treatments, including various types of corneal transplants. Her commitment to patient care and shared decision-making means that each patient receives personalized and comprehensive treatment plans tailored to their needs.

Dr. Deepan Selvadurai, a glaucoma specialist at Buffalo Ophthalmology, shared his enthusiasm about Dr. Bohm joining the team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Bohm to Buffalo Ophthalmology," he said. "Her expertise in corneal and external diseases is a valuable addition to our practice. With Dr. Bohm on board, we are better equipped to serve our patients and provide them with the specialized care they deserve. Dr. Bohm's arrival will serve as a transition point for patients of our current cornea specialist, Dr. Asha Kumar, as she plans to wind down her career in the coming year or so. These patients will continue to have access to the highest quality of medical and surgical care available in our region under one roof."

The addition of Dr. Bohm aligns with Buffalo Ophthalmology's goal of establishing itself as the premier destination for specialized and premier eye care in the region. The practice is dedicated to focusing on specialization rather than routine eye care, so patients receive the highest level of expertise for their specific eye conditions. Buffalo Ophthalmology is also known for its patient-centered approach. The doctors take the time to listen to their patients, address their concerns, and make them feel comfortable throughout their treatment. This commitment to patient care differentiates them from other practices that may prioritize volume over quality.

Dr. Bohm's commitment to community health and involvement in educational outreach and health screenings further enhances Buffalo Ophthalmology's mission to promote eye health awareness and preventive care. Her passion for engaging with the community aligns perfectly with the practice's values.

As Buffalo Ophthalmology continues to expand its services and expertise, the addition of Dr. Bohm marks a significant milestone in the practice's journey. Patients in Orchard Park, Williamsville, and the surrounding areas can look forward to benefiting from Dr. Bohm's exceptional care and advanced treatments.

About Buffalo Ophthalmology

Buffalo Ophthalmology is a leading eye care practice in the greater Buffalo area, specializing in a wide range of ophthalmic services. Founded by Dr. Peter Forgach in the 1980's and transformed into a multi-specialty ophthalmology practice by Dr. Ausra Selvadurai, the practice has grown to include experts in glaucoma, retina conditions, uveitis, and corneal diseases. The practice now also provides optometric care and optical services at both locations. With locations in Orchard Park and Williamsville, Buffalo Ophthalmology is dedicated to offering specialized, high-quality eye care with a patient-centered approach. The practice prides itself on its commitment to advancing eye health through cutting-edge technology, research, and personalized treatment plans. For more information about Buffalo Ophthalmology or to schedule an appointment, visit www.buffalo-ophthalmology.com.

###

For more information about Buffalo Ophthalmology - Southtowns, contact the company here:



Buffalo Ophthalmology - Southtowns

Amy Bryniarski

(716) 706-4998

abryniarski@buffalo-eye.com

301 Sterling Dr, Orchard Park, NY 14127

Amy Bryniarski

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.