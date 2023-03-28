Paymerang Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™ for Second Consecutive Year

Prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Paymerang.

This recognition is a testament to our commitment to invest in an exceptional employee experience.” — Gloria Garber, VP of People and Culture at Paymerang

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paymerang, a leading provider of finance automation, is proud to announce that is has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Paymerang.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Paymerang is honored to receive this recognition once again because it confirms our dedication to our people," said Nasser Chanda, CEO of Paymerang. "We’re proud of fostering a culture where our people feel a purpose and connection to each other. Whether we have 250 team members or 2,500, we’ll always be a workplace where team members can flourish, embodying our core values of integrity, passion and positivity, simplicity, teamwork, customer focus, and grit."

This year, 86% of Paymerang employees said it’s a great place to work—compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Based on employee comments from the Great Place to Work Trust Index™, the top two reasons employees love working at Paymerang are “people” and “culture.”

"Creating a strong culture where employees can grow their careers, learn new skills, and be celebrated for wins – while maintaining flexibility – will always be one of our biggest priorities," said Gloria Garber, VP of People and Culture at Paymerang. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to invest in an exceptional employee experience."

Since 2018, Paymerang has grown from 27 to over 230 employees while expanding company operations, new product development, sales, and marketing. So far this year, the company has promoted 20 team members and 50 people in 2022.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Paymerang is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified Great Workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

