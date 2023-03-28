Best-in-Class Cannabis Tech Platform Leaf Trade Announces Transformative Merger with Sweed

Addition Enhances Leaf Trade's Wholesale and Retail Capabilities With Ready-to-Scale Platform in Expanding Multistate Network

Leaf Trade, the leading wholesale cannabis marketplace in the U.S. with nearly $3 billion in annualized orders, announces its merger with Sweed, the cannabis industry's comprehensive retail operating systems. The combination provides first-of-its-kind technological solutions for wholesale and retail operations to leading multi-state cannabis operators (MSOs) and other dispensary groups with multiple locations solving industry-wide operations challenges including full channel inventory operations and multi-location customer loyalty. This partnership marks Leaf Trade's expansion into the retail point of sale (POS), Loyalty, pin-debit payments, and eCommerce spaces.

"We've always sought out like-minded partners who are looking to empower the cannabis space by easing the main friction points within the customer experience," said JAMES YI, CEO and Founder of Leaf Trade. "Aligning with Sweed allows us to bring reliable and easy-to-use POS solutions that create a complete, vertically integrated, model for cannabis operators. The consolidated Leaf Trade - Sweed platform will realize the much needed ability to streamline the flow of catalog, inventory, and order transaction data across wholesale and retail segments, setting the stage for data-driven automation of product order procurement and fulfillment."

Leaf Trade's newly expanded suite is a game-changer for its largely MSO clients. The fully integrated solution for cannabis operators enables the scaling of wholesale and retail operations while creating a better customer experience. "In line with the industry's supply chain, the cannabis tech landscape is extremely fragmented. Sweed solves this with a true all-in-one retail platform, and this combination with Leaf Trade brings the only B2B2C offering to the market. Together we are uniquely positioned to provide retailers with intelligent forecasting that leverages both wholesale and retail data," said Rocco Del Priore, Co-Founder of Sweed.

"The industry spends 40% of its time working to integrate systems and improve how to get our technology platforms to connect with each other," said John Brown, Chief Information and Technology Officer of Holistic Industries, which owns several dispensaries and several cultivation facilities in the United States. "Leaf Trade's wholesale operations technology has improved our efficiency, and we're looking forward to learning more about how this merger can optimize our operations further."

About Leaf Trade

Leaf Trade is a technology company driving the future of business operations in the cannabis sector as a trusted partner to the largest cultivators and brands across over 25 markets, including the majority of the enterprise multi-state operators (MSOs). Leaf Trade leverages technology to streamline business operations throughout the entire ordering, payment, advertising, and post-sale reporting process, giving business partners the powerful tools they need to grow, excel, and scale in the highly regulated and increasingly competitive cannabis industry. leaftrade.com

About Sweed

Sweed is a technology company whose private label platform provides eCommerce, Loyalty, Marketing, Payments, and Point of Sale (POS) solutions for the cannabis industry. Sweed specializes in serving dispensaries with multiple locations and vertically integrated cannabis companies. The all-in-one platform enables national brands to manage their entire retail operations in a single place. sweedpos.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005667/en/