Inventhelp Inventor Develops Delicious Recipe for a Vinaigrette Dressing (PLB-219)

PITTSBURGH, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a tasty alternative to traditional items pickled in vinegar," said an inventor, from Welmington, N.C., "so I invented the EGGPLANT VINAIGRETTE. My formula could provide a flavorful and satisfying addition to any meal such as salads, deli sandwiches, and burgers." The invention provides a delicious recipe for a vinaigrette dressing. In doing so, it can be served with sandwiches, burgers, salads, etc. As a result, it enhances flavor and taste and it offers an alternative to preparing a vinaigrette dressing from scratch. The invention features a versatile formula that is easy to serve and enjoy so it is ideal for households and commercial eating establishments. Additionally, it is producible in various serving sizes. The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PLB-219, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

