Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,418 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,123 in the last 365 days.

Inventhelp Inventor Develops Delicious Recipe for a Vinaigrette Dressing (PLB-219)

PITTSBURGH, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a tasty alternative to traditional items pickled in vinegar," said an inventor, from Welmington, N.C., "so I invented the EGGPLANT VINAIGRETTE. My formula could provide a flavorful and satisfying addition to any meal such as salads, deli sandwiches, and burgers." The invention provides a delicious recipe for a vinaigrette dressing. In doing so, it can be served with sandwiches, burgers, salads, etc. As a result, it enhances flavor and taste and it offers an alternative to preparing a vinaigrette dressing from scratch. The invention features a versatile formula that is easy to serve and enjoy so it is ideal for households and commercial eating establishments. Additionally, it is producible in various serving sizes. The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PLB-219, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-delicious-recipe-for-a-vinaigrette-dressing-plb-219-301781086.html

SOURCE InventHelp

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Inventhelp Inventor Develops Delicious Recipe for a Vinaigrette Dressing (PLB-219)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more