Kdan Mobile Achieves ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security Management System

IRVINE, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kdan Mobile, a leading SaaS provider of productivity and e-signature solutions, announced today that it has achieved the ISO 27001 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). This certification demonstrates Kdan Mobile's commitment to meet the highest international standards for managing and protecting its customers' information.

ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized standard for information security management systems. It provides a framework for managing and protecting sensitive data, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity and availability of information. The certification process involves rigorous testing and auditing of an organization's information security practices.

"Protecting our customers' data is of utmost importance to us, and achieving the ISO 27001 certification is a significant milestone for Kdan Mobile," said Kenny Su, CEO of Kdan Mobile. "This certification demonstrates our commitment to maintaining the highest level of security standards and providing our customers with the assurance that their information is being handled with the utmost care."

The ISO 27001 certification process involved a thorough evaluation of Kdan Mobile's information security policies, procedures and systems. It also included an extensive review of the company's risk management practices, access controls and disaster recovery plans. The certification was awarded after an independent auditor verified that Kdan Mobile's ISMS meets all the requirements of the ISO 27001 standard.

Kdan Mobile will undergo regular audits to ensure continued compliance with the standard. The certification further reinforces Kdan Mobile's commitment to providing secure and reliable productivity and e-signature solutions to its customers.

About Kdan Mobile

Kdan Mobile was founded in 2009 with a mission to empower modern professionals to better leverage their productivity and unleash their creativity. Kdan Mobile is a global SaaS provider, whose work is supported by over 200 million downloads and over 12 million members worldwide. Their solutions include an e-signature service, and a portfolio of different productivity and creativity-related tools. Kdan Mobile is headquartered in Taiwan, with operations in China, the U.S., Japan and Korea.

