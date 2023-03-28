PBIRx Achieves Rigorous SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance Certification

PBIRx, the premier Pharmacy Benefit Consulting firm, is proud to announce that it has earned a SOC 2 Type 2 certification, demonstrating PBIRx's commitment to integrity and protecting the privacy of clients and business partners. The certification signifies that PBIRx's information security practices, policies, procedures, and team meet the rigorous SOC 2 Type 2 security standards.

Data security and privacy are increasingly challenging in today's cloud-based environments. SOC 2 Type 2 audits are conducted to address any third-party risk concerns. SOC 2 certification is awarded to businesses that demonstrate their ability to meet the institute's high standards in each category and properly protect data within their data center and information systems. Building on the work already accomplished in PBIRx's SOC 2 Type 1 certification, this additional SOC 2 Type 2 certification validates the effectiveness and sustainability of data security measures over time.

"Now more than ever, security, integrity, and data privacy matter," said Patricia Sirowich, CEO and Founder of PBIRx. "We care deeply about the trust that our clients and business partners put in PBIRx every day. We are proud to have this SOC 2 Type 2 certification as validation of the high security standards we adhere to, not only in our technology but in our employees and processes, which are integral to all PBIRx operations."

To further assess operational effectiveness and security, going forward, PBIRx will maintain an annual SOC 2 Type 2 certification, demonstrating PBIRx's ongoing commitment to the highest level of compliance and integrity.

About PBIRx

Our mission is to create optimal healthcare outcomes while minimizing overall healthcare costs. Established in 1993, PBIRx serves as a premier pharmacy benefit consulting firm providing intelligent management solutions. We have deep knowledge and advanced tools, and PBIRx has built lasting relationships throughout this ever-evolving pharmacy benefit industry. With a focus on insight and service, PBIRx empowers our clients to unravel the complexities of pharmacy benefit management. We are recognized as an Inc. 5000 fastest growing company, a SOC 2 Type 2 certified company, and a certified Woman Owned Business Enterprise.

PBIRx is data-driven. Our specialized team, with a diverse set of skills, put that data to work for you. IT personnel, actuaries, financial analysts, clinical pharmacists, attorneys, compliance officers, and pharmacy benefit management experts become an extension of your team, all working with a laser focus on serving you at the highest level.

