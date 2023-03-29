FieldBin Offers Free Field Service Software to California Trade Professionals Dealing with Extreme Weather Recovery

FieldBin gives service providers, technicians, contractors, and field service trade professionals the tools they need to grow their business and increase profits.
Application Available to All California-Based Trade Service Companies
CHARLESTON, SC, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FieldBin, a field service management (FSM) software provider, today announced that it will offer its FSM application at no-cost to any California-based trade company assisting with extreme weather recovery.
FieldBin’s software, which is designed to help contracting, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, landscaping, and other trade companies manage every aspect of their business in one, easy-to-use platform, will help California trade companies to rebuild their communities and existing businesses.
“California is experiencing unprecedented weather events which have caused tremendous damage, stress, and hardships for residents and businesses across the state,” says Garrett Wilson, president, FieldBin. “By offering our software for free to California field service trade companies, we hope that we can ease some of these challenges and help these hard-working professionals better serve the needs of their customers while helping keep their businesses running efficiently, especially as labor shortages remain high.”
Moody’s RMS, a risk-modeling service, estimated the cost from California's floods and infrastructure damage in January alone to be $5-7 billion. AccuWeather Inc., however, put its own estimate far higher at $30 billion, making contractors and other trade professionals in high demand.
Last October, FieldBin offered its application free of charge for one year to any Florida-based trade company assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery.
FieldBin is the easiest software tool for hard-working, field service trade business owners and teams who want to reduce the hassle of back-office operations, cut down on paperwork, and streamline processes. Its features include work order scheduling, invoicing, inventory management, estimating and quotes, payments processing, service portal, and customer management with a simple-to-use interface, intuitive navigation, and easy drag-and-drop functionality – all accessible from anywhere on any device.
In addition to contracting, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and landscaping, FieldBin is ideal for painting, cleaning, roofing, fencing, and handyman service businesses.
About FieldBin
FieldBin is a cloud-based Field Service Management (FSM) software created to help small-to-medium sized field service trade companies grow their businesses. Its easy-to-use solution gives service providers, technicians, contractors, and field service trade professionals the tools they need to grow their business and increase profits. Learn more at https://www.fieldbin.com/
