Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,370 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,747 in the last 365 days.

REIGN Total Body Fuel Launches REIGN Storm into Wellness Energy

Zero Sugar, Plant-Based Energy Blend, Immunity Support, Vitamin-Packed, Clean Energy

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REIGN Total Body Fuel has unveiled a brand-new energy drink set to take the wellness sphere by storm: introducing REIGN STORM.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

REIGN Storm is a ZERO SUGAR, low calorie energy drink designed to give those with active lifestyles a guilt-free "better me" energy surge. Offered in a 12oz slim line can, REIGN Storm is packed with a plant-based energy blend that helps accelerate metabolism while providing immunity support through Vitamins A, C and Zinc. It is available in four amazing fruit forward flavors: Valencia Orange, Kiwi Blend, Peach Nectarine, and Harvest Grape.

"REIGN Total Body Fuel has fiercely loyal consumers who love to hit the gym daily, and hit it hard," said REIGN General Manager Kellen Flores. "But we saw a need for those who also want a clean energy boost during their normal active daily routine."

"REIGN Storm is designed for those who like to lead an active and adventurous lifestyle… individuals seeking wellness not only inside the gym — but outside as well."

Each 12oz can of REIGN Storm contains:

  • 200mg of plant-based caffeine packed with B vitamins
  • Zinc, Vitamin A and C to support immunity
  • Biotin help support skin and hair health
  • NO sugar
  • NO added preservatives sodium benzoate or potassium sorbate
  • NO artificial flavors
  • NO artificially sourced colors
  • NO high fructose corn syrup
  • … and NO BS claims!

REIGN Storm is available today at local retailers, and national and regional chains.

For more information contact:
Ross McDonagh
Sr Communications Manager
951-317-4130
ross.mcdonagh@reignbodyfuel.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reign-total-body-fuel-launches-reign-storm-into-wellness-energy-301782720.html

SOURCE REIGN Total Body Fuel

You just read:

REIGN Total Body Fuel Launches REIGN Storm into Wellness Energy

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more