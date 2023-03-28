Industrial Coatings Market Demand Makes Room for New Growth Story | PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, BASF Coatings

Stay up to date with Industrial Coatings Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest published a market study on Global Industrial Coatings Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Global Industrial Coatings space, as well as what our survey respondents- all outsourcing decision-makers- predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks the market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimate the size and trend analysis and identify gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are AkzoNobel (Netherlands), PPG Industries (United States), Sherwin-Williams (United States), BASF Coatings (Germany), Axalta Coating Systems (United States), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), RPM International (United States), Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Jotun (Norway), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan).
Definition
The industrial coatings market refers to the global market for coatings used to protect and enhance the appearance of various industrial surfaces, such as metal, concrete, and plastic. Industrial coatings are designed to provide resistance to corrosion, abrasion, chemicals, UV radiation, and other environmental factors, thereby prolonging the lifespan of the substrate and improving its performance.
Industrial Coatings Market Trend
• Growing demand for eco-friendly coatings
• Advancements in coating technologies and formulations
• Increasing use of powder coatings for industrial applications
• Adoption of smart coatings for corrosion protection
• Rising demand for high-performance coatings for harsh environments
Industrial Coatings Market Driver
• Increasing industrialization and urbanization
• Government regulations and initiatives promoting sustainable coatings
• Growing need for corrosion protection and chemical resistance
• Advancements in manufacturing processes and materials
• Expansion of end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction
Industrial Coatings Market Opportunity
• Development of innovative coatings for specific industrial applications
• Expansion of industrial coatings in emerging economies
• Adoption of smart coatings for corrosion detection and self-healing properties
• Increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable coatings
• Collaboration between industrial coatings manufacturers and end-use industries to develop customized solutions.
To comprehend Global Industrial Coatings market dynamics in the world mainly, the Global Industrial Coatings market is analysed across major global regions. Customized study by specific regional or country can be provided, usually client prefers below
- North America: United States of America (US), Canada, and Mexico.
- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Brazil.
- Middle East & Africa: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Israel, Egypt and South Africa.
- Europe: the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDICs, BALTIC Countries, Russia, Austria and Rest of Europe.
- Asia: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia (Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines & Vietnam etc) & Rest
- Oceania: Australia & New Zealand
Basic Segmentation Details
Global Industrial Coatings Product Types In-Depth: Polyurethane Coatings, Epoxy Coatings, Alkyd Coatings, Zinc-Rich Coatings, Others
Global Industrial Coatings Major Applications/End users: Automotive, Aerospace, Protective, General Industrial, Others
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Industrial Coatings Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
