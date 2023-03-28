Exemplifi Receives the Great Place to Work® Certification two years in a row
We are an employee-focused organization and believe that happy employees, who feel secure in their roles, are crucial for sustained success in any enterprise, particularly during these uncertain times”
— Vinod Pabba
PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Exemplifi, a leader in building and managing enterprise websites, has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the second consecutive year. This certification acknowledges organizations that prioritize their employees, offering a fulfilling work environment that fosters personal and professional development. This is the second time that Exemplifi has been awarded this certification.
“As a web development company and a small business based in California, our tight-knit team fuels our business expansion. Earning the Great Place to Work recognition for two consecutive years truly affirms our work culture and core values ' said Vinod Pabba, Founder of Exemplifi. “We operate as an employee-focused organization, and believe that happy employees, who feel secure in their roles, are crucial for sustained success in any enterprise, particularly during these uncertain times.''
He continued, “Our employees enjoy the perks of remote work, flexible timings, open culture, learning opportunities, and most importantly, a chance to maintain a fulfilling work-life balance. These are the benefits our employees enjoy, which you won’t find anywhere else. We are proud of this continued recognition by the Great Place to Work® Institute and are committed to maintaining the same in the coming years.”
About Exemplifi
Exemplifi creates enterprise websites that effectively achieve clients' business and marketing goals. In today's digital landscape, websites must be fast, secure, personalized, and multilingual. Our sites excel in meeting these requirements. Our expertise lies in top-tier digital experience platforms. Highly skilled in utilizing advanced content management solutions, our teams prioritize strong website engineering standards, DevOps, and WebOps practices. This emphasis leads to enhanced uptime, security, SEO quality, performance, and adherence to accessibility standards.
