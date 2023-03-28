CEX.IO Named ‘Best Overall DeFi Platform’ for Second Consecutive Year By FinTech Breakthrough Awards

The international awards program recognizes excellence in products and companies moving the digital finance industry forward with unique, user-centric offerings.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEX.IO, a global ecosystem of products and services that connects people and businesses to the cryptocurrency economy and decentralized finance, was named “Best Overall DeFi Platform” for the second year in a row by the FinTech Breakthrough Awards. FinTech Breakthrough is an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and technologies driving innovation in the global FinTech market.

As a tenured leader in the digital asset space, CEX.IO is one of the first and longest-running companies to offer an ecosystem of comprehensive products and services for users at every stage of their crypto journey. With accessible vertices to explore crypto trading, staking, savings, and lending, CEX.IO has built an all-in-one platform for curious participants looking to expand their footprint in a fast-moving industry.

CEX.IO’s second consecutive recognition in this category celebrates the release of its latest offering, Exchange Plus, which builds on the legacy and capabilities of its original Exchange product. Nested among the company’s ecosystem of award-winning crypto offerings, Exchange Plus integrates seamlessly with custodial wallet services, and provides access to a suite of available payment providers and funding options. Informed by nearly a decade of experience driving innovation as a trusted guide, CEX.IO’s Exchange Plus product aims to fill remaining gaps in the crypto trader’s toolkit.

“For our seventh annual program this year we had award nominations pour in from the best and brightest FinTech companies, and we’re ecstatic to finally share the good news and results of this year’s program,” said James Johnson, Managing Director of FinTech Breakthrough. “Our goal is to deliver the most comprehensive analysis of the FinTech industry each year, and with over 4,000 nominations coming in from all over the globe, the evaluation was broad and extremely competitive for the 2023 program. After thorough review, scoring and analysis, we were confident that Exchange Plus met all our criteria for success.”

Since its founding in 2013, CEX.IO has been a pioneer of both technological advancement and regulatory structure within the digital asset space. As the first exchange to empower its users to buy Bitcoin with a credit card, CEX.IO has worked closely with governments and regional entities to form lasting partnerships that bridge traditional and decentralized finance. Exchange Plus helps cement these connections by integrating the company’s institutional arm, CEX.IO Prime, to give users greater access to liquidity across a wider pool of bids and asks.

“It is an absolute honor to receive this award for the second year in a row. Much like the safety and trust of our global community, we accept this recognition with pride and a sense of responsibility,” said Oleksandr Lutskevych, CEX.IO Founder and CEO. “A lot of promises are made throughout the crypto ecosystem. But we choose to let our products and actions speak for themselves. We hope our win inspires other budding entrepreneurs to embrace product excellence, as well as regulatory compliance rooted in ethical crypto stewardship.”

Where uncertainty has become its own currency in the crypto space, Exchange Plus offers traders greater control and dexterity to respond to a changing environment. As a culmination of CEX.IO’s proven expertise and dedication to making the digital asset space accessible and intuitive, Exchange Plus is its latest effort to move the industry forward.

ABOUT CEX.IO

CEX.IO was founded in 2013 with a mission to support global financial inclusion through the adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. As one of the most tenured market participants, CEX.IO offers a comprehensive ecosystem of intuitive solutions built with safety and security at their core, enabling users to trade, store, transfer and earn digital assets. With over six million registered users globally, CEX.IO helps retail, enterprise, and institutional customers seize opportunities in decentralized finance every day. Learn more at CEX.IO or follow us on LinkedIn.

