DUBAI, 阿拉伯联合酋长国, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 27, 2023, MetaTdex attended the Welcome Party of 2023 Hong Kong Web3 Impact Innovation Summit, having close contact with the most creative and imaginative pioneers in the Web 3.0 field. Together with representatives from the Hong Kong government, Hong Kong financial institutions and well-known Asian enterprises, MetaTdex joined the cross-border discussion on industrial innovation. During the conference, Yang Jingran, Vice President of MetaTdex Capital Operation Department, shared the latest progress and cross-border asset allocation scheme of MetaTdex.
What is the Welcome Party of 2023 Hong Kong Web3
The 2023 Hong Kong Web3 Impact Innovation Summit was hosted by the Shenzhen Information Service Blockchain Association, co-hosted by the Asia Pacific Blockchain Federation, Hong Kong Blockchain Association and Cointime, and organized by HotChain Media. As a benchmark project for the rapid development in the DEX field, MetaTdex is invited to attend the Welcom Party, a major component of the 2023 Hong Kong Web3 Impact Innovation Summit.
Focused on Hong Kong's New Web3 policy interpretation and Web3 development trends, the Welcome Party initiated communication on the application and implementation of Web3 in the digital world, as well as the high-quality and sustainable development trends of Hong Kong's digital economy. MetaTdex engaged in the discussion on several hot topics such as DAO, DID, NFT ecosystem and metaverse, which deeply explored the practical frontiers of the Web 3.0 industry development and the new direction of crypto finance in the future. Among various concurrent Web3 products, MetaTdex's Meta-Asset Bridge, breaking through thinking limitations, enables an in-depth integration of crypto assets and the stock market. The meta-asset bridge product is an innovative way to explore the new development and opportunities in the Web3 space.
Hong Kong’s demand and support for Web3.0 companies
On October 31, 2022, Hong Kong government issued the "Policy Declaration on the Development of Virtual Assets in Hong Kong". The special administrative region of China is stepping up the preparation of a new licensing system for virtual asset service providers, willing to build connections with the global virtual asset industry and invite relevant crypto exchanges to explore business opportunities in Hong Kong. The government is open to the compliance review of the property rights and smart contracts of future tokenized assets. For the first time, Hong Kong has explicitly put the development of digital assets into practical actions, which not only accelerates Hong Kong's pace towards becoming a global digital asset center but also attracts plenty of Web 3.0 projects to operate in Hong Kong.
Crypto-Stock
It only took 5 months for MetaTdex to create Crypto-Stock — the first flagship product in the Meta-Asset Bridge ecosystem. Based on the DAO, Crypto-Stock brings global users an easy method to invest in the Hong Kong stock market. With a series of innovation such as NFT equity tokens and equity token staking, the Crypto-Stock product is also conducive to improving the liquidity of the Hong Kong stock market.
Yang Jingran, Vice President of MetaTdex Capital Operation Department, revealed that MetaTdex will work with leading international financial institutions (e.g., Softbank) and more Web3 builders to jointly explore how to better achieve a diversified, convenient and secure allocation of global assets under the global economic downturn and debt crisis.
