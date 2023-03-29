Emojot: Customer-Centric Digital Transformation for the Experience Economy

The Emojot platform consolidates customer centricity solutions
Driving Global Impact Through Customer-Centric Digital Transformation Solutions and AI Capabilities
COLOMBO, WESTERN, SRI LANKA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Emojot, a trailblazing Sri Lanka based technology company, is driving global impact by offering businesses across Sri Lanka, Asia, and beyond an innovative customer-centric digital transformation platform that leverages the latest AI capabilities. Emojot's state-of-the-art solutions are designed to empower organizations to excel in the experience economy, enabling them to optimize customer satisfaction, drive growth, and enhance employee performance.
The Emojot SaaS platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools and solutions, including customer experience management, online reviews management, customer success management, workflow management, employee 360-degree performance management, flexible, real-time analytics & operational intelligence powered by efficient data analysis, and employee experience management. Emojot's commitment to helping businesses thrive in the experience economy is evident in its impressive track record of success.
A few notable examples of Emojot's impact include:
- A global software product company: By implementing a customized Customer Success Management platform, Emojot facilitated better visibility of customer account health, enabling the company to make proactive decisions and take appropriate actions.
- Group of hospitals based in Asia: Leveraging Emojot's Customer Experience Management platform, the hospital chain experienced a significant improvement in patient satisfaction and saw its Google ratings soar from 2.9 to 4.5 within a year.
- Operations control room for an international manufacturer: Emojot's platform played a crucial role in developing a solution to improve upstream visibility and control while reducing operational failures.
- Risk and control framework for an export producer: Emojot's unified platform was used to implement a solution that streamlined risk management processes, enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and adaptability.
Emojot's highly customizable, scalable, and cost-effective solutions are well-suited for driving digital transformation across various industries and sectors. With a keen focus on the experience economy, Emojot is fast becoming a strategic partner for organizations aiming to leverage new opportunities and achieve long-term success.
As a pioneering force in the realm of customer-centric digital transformation, Emojot seeks to explore potential collaboration and growth investment opportunities with like-minded organizations and institutions. Emojot's groundbreaking solutions align with the mission of fostering innovation and supporting private sector development, making it an attractive partner for those committed to driving positive change in the global economy.
For more information about Emojot and its transformative solutions, visit www.emojot.com or contact info@emojot.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.