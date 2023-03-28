Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants Accenture, CGI, Deloitte, Xerox

Stay up-to-date with Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with the title "Global Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market Survey & Outlook" is designed to cover micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings, and sales channels. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The Global Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities, growth patterns, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Accenture, CGI, Deloitte, IBM, Infosys, MAXIMUS, Oracle, Xerox, Connecture, Cognosante, hCentive, Hexaware Technologies, HP, KPMG, Microsoft & Noridian Healthcare Solutions.
Market Overview of Health Insurance Exchange (HIX)
If you are involved in the Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) industry or aim to be, then this study is vital to keep your market knowledge up-to-date. The Market is segmented by Applications [Government Agencies, Third Party Administrators (TPAs) & Health Plans or Payers], Types / Coverage [Services, Software & Hardware], and major players. To get deep dive into the market, geographically 22+ jurisdictions or countries were summarized in the study from the Asia Pacific, MEA, South America, Europe, and North America.
Geographically, the global version of the report has the following country inclusion:
• North America [United States, Canada, and Mexico]
• Europe [Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, and the Rest of Europe]
• Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, and Others]
• South America [Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and the Rest of South America]
• the Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Turkey, Israel, GCC Countries, and the Rest of Africa)
This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Countries; Insurance carriers, and Aggregators should focus on in years to come to channel their efforts and investments in Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) to maximize growth and profitability. The growth in 2020 is noticeably slower and mature markets in North America and Western Europe requires “ heavy lifting” to address such trends due to the dynamic macroeconomic and regulatory environment.
The distribution channels in the insurance industry, are always of great importance, reflecting the “ push” nature of Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) offering in the industry. The distribution model has continued to evolve as insurers try to better connect with their customers. Over the years, the Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) industry has seen a clear dominance of face-to-face selling (agents and brokers). However, with the increasing penetration of the Internet and customers preferring convenience, the digital mode of sales is becoming increasingly popular in Health Insurance Exchange (HIX).
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018-2023E
Base year – 2022
Forecast period – 2023 to 2030
Chapter One: Global Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market Industry Overview
1.1 Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Products of Major Companies
1.2 Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market Segment
1.2.1 Industry Chain
1.2.2 Consumer Behaviour & Distribution Channels
Chapter Two: Global Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market Demand
2.1 Segment Overview
Government Agencies, Third Party Administrators (TPAs) & Health Plans or Payers
2.2 Global Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market Size by Application/End Users (2019-2023)
2.3 Global Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market Forecast by Application/End Users (2023E-2030)
Chapter Three: Global Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market by Type
3.1 By Type
, Services, Software & Hardware
3.2 Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market Size by Type (2019-2023)
3.3 Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market Forecast by Type (2023E-2030)
Chapter Four: Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market: by Region/Country
4.1 Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market by Regions
4.2 Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market Revenue & Share by Region
4.3 North America
4.4 Europe
4.5 the Asia Pacific
4.6 South America
4.7 the Middle East & Africa
Chapter Five: Player Analysis
5.1 Market Share Analysis by Players (2021-2023E)
5.2 Market Concentration Rate by Regions
5.3 Company Profiles
