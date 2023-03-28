New York Law Firm Continues To See High Demand For Brain Injury Identification Card

Over 29,000 Americans now carry a personalized brain injury identification card, and in the past year we have processed over 3,500 new applications, an average of around 10 per day.”
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York brain injury law firm De Caro & Kaplen, LLP, continues to see high demand for their personalized brain injury identification cards.
The card — which was introduced by the firm in 2018 — is available free of charge to any individual with a brain injury in the United States, and includes the individual's name, a designated emergency contact, and common symptoms of a traumatic brain injury (TBI).
According to Shana De Caro, a partner in the firm, and immediate past Chairwoman of the Brain Injury Association of America, “Over 29,000 Americans now carry a personalized brain injury identification card, and in the past year we have processed over 3,500 new applications, an average of around 10 per day.”
De Caro explains how the card can help a brain injury survivor avoid inappropriate or confusing encounters with law enforcement, EMT, or ambulance personnel, among others:
“TBI symptoms such as the inability to follow commands, slurred speech, and irritability can be incorrectly interpreted by law enforcement as an individual being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or even having criminal intent. Many individuals have difficulty explaining their condition, leading to inappropriate encounters. Carrying a brain injury ID card allows a brain injury survivor to explain their circumstances and symptoms.”
Michael V. Kaplen, a partner in the firm, and three-term president of the Brain Injury Association of New York State, encourages any individual with a brain injury who feels they would benefit from carrying a card to apply on their website, “We continue to see high demand for our card. But according to (outdated) CDC figures, at least 5.3 million Americans currently live with the long-term consequences of a traumatic brain injury. We believe a great many of these individuals would benefit from carrying a card that helps them explain their invisible injury, and welcome new applications on our website. The brain injury identification card is provided completely free of charge by our law firm.”
The firm’s announcement coincides with the final week of March’s Brain Injury Awareness Month, an annual campaign. The Brain Injury Association of America designates this month as “a time to acknowledge and support the millions of Americans impacted by brain injury”. This year’s survivor-focused campaign “More Than My Brain Injury", aims to destigmatize the injury, highlighting the diversity of the population and empowering survivors.
The Brain Injury Identification Card is provided free of charge by De Caro & Kaplen, LLP, a New York based personal injury law firm, to any individual who has experienced a brain injury in the USA, and is available to order on the firm’s website at https://brainlaw.com/card/.
