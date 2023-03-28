THE MOST IMPORTANT & INFLUENTIAL LEADERS IN THE FATHERHOOD FIELD EVER ASSEMBLED TO GATHER IN CANTON, OHIO JUNE 6-8, 2023

Fatherhood leaders & practitioners will discuss why & how fathers matter to children, families, & communities at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, June 6-8.
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The nation's most influential leaders and practitioners ever assembled to discuss why and how fathers matter to children, families, and communities will gather this year to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the International Fatherhood Conference on June 6-8, 2023, at the historic Pro Football Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Ohio. In addition to Pro Football's best, who will anchor the conference, speakers include: Clarence Carter, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Human Services, who is preparing to launch, the nation's largest statewide fatherhood initiative this Fall; Dr. Wade Horn, Managing Director, Deloitte and former Assistant Secretary, Administration for Children and Families, US Department of Health and Human Services, who led the effort to create the first government grant program promoting fatherhood and healthy marriage; Dr. Ronald B. Mincy, Maurice Russell Professor, School of Social Work, Columbia University, who as a Ford Foundation Program Officer, led the effort among philanthropic organizations to support community-based fatherhood programs that target low-income dads desiring better jobs and support to be successful fathers, and one of the nation's top fatherhood researchers, Seth Chamberlain, current Branch Chief, Office of Family Assistance, Administration for Children and Families, US Department of Health and Human Services, overseeing a $150 million dollar annual government grant program to support local and state efforts in fatherhood and healthy marriage/relationship education programs that provide services to thousands of economically challenged fathers and families; Kenn Harris, Vice President for Engagement & Community Partnerships and Director of Healthy Start Technical Assistance & Support Center, who is leading the federal maternal and child health effort to expand services to include fathers in improving child birth outcomes through the 101 Healthy Start Programs nationwide; and Kimberly Dent, Executive Director of the Ohio Fatherhood Commission, the nation's only state legislative initiative providing funding for local fatherhood programs.
The conference will include over 60 speakers and workshop presenters offering expertise and evidenced-based practices in responsible fatherhood programming, family strengthening and healthy relationships, and innovative human and social services programs to improve father engagement.
This year, the conference will open by honoring fathers from across the country, from all walks of life, to be celebrated as a Favorite Father of 2023. Nominations for Favorite Father recognition will be accepted until May 15 from family members, community members, agencies, and organizations. Nomination forms can be obtained at www.npclfathersandfamilies.org or call 202/600-7817 to have a form emailed. Fathers do not have to be present to be recognized or receive commemorative certificates.
Finally, the conference will have its annual Spirit of Fatherhood Hall of Fame Luncheon and induct trailblazers in advancing fatherhood policy, research, practice, and leadership. This year's inductees include Mr. Jerry Tello (Pioneer Award ), Director, National Compadres Network, San Jose, CA; Dr. Deborah Austin (Woman In Fatherhood Leadership Award), Director of ReachUp, Tampa, Florida; Mr. Robert Taylor (Community Practitioner Award), President of The New Life Center, Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tennessee; Dr. Derrick Gordon (Research Scholar Award), Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Director, Research, Policy, and Program on Male Development, The Consultation Center, Yale University; Dr. Rufus Lynch (Government Leadership Award), Chair of The Strong Families Commission, Philadelphia, PA; and Mr. Derek Phillips (Fatherhood Leadership Award), CEO and Founder of Real Dads Network, New York, New York.
